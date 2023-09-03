Jack Draper is the last Brit left standing at the US Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Draper is the last Brit standing at the US Open after reaching the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

The 21-year-old, an impressive 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 winner against tricky American Michael Mmoh, will face eighth seed Andriy Rublev in the last 16.

But Cameron Norrie bowed out along with Dan Evans – who gave Carlos Alcaraz a serious work-out before losing in four sets – and Katie Boulter.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 6 at the US Open

Pic of the day

Shot of the day

Probably shot of the tournament. Any tournament.

Match of the day

Evans’ showdown with Alcaraz inside Arthur Ashe Stadium took a little time to warm up, but once it got going it was a joy to watch. The defending champion had to dip into his armoury of explosive winners to finally see off the British number two 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Brit watch

Draper laid a few ghosts to rest with his win in the Grandstand Stadium.

It was the same court upon which, a year earlier, Draper suffered a hamstring injury which forced him to retire from his match with Karen Khachanov.

He said: “I was thinking that on the court today it’s like Groundhog Day out there. I think it was exactly one year on.

“To come here a year on, despite maybe my ranking having dropped a fair bit because of the injuries and not being able to be on the same confidence level that I was last year, you know, I’m incredibly proud of that and hopefully I can keep going this week.”

Boulter was beaten 6-4 6-3 by 21-year-old American Peyton Stearns and Norrie lost a disappointing match in three sets to Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

Quote of the day

Obviously nobody has defended the title since Roger Federer so I would love to be part of the tournament history with Roger Carlos Alcaraz

Fallen seeds

Women: Liudmila Samsonova (14), Elina Svitolina (26), Marie Bouzkova (31)Men: Cameron Norrie (16), Grigor Dimitrov (19), Nicolas Jarry (23), Dan Evans (26).

Who’s up next?

The fourth round gets under way with a tasty tie between teenager Coco Gauff and 33-year-old mother of two Caroline Wozniacki. Iga Swiatek faces Jelena Ostapenko and Novak Djokovic takes on Croatian quailfier Borna Gojo.