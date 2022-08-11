Jack Draper claims maiden top-10 win as three Brits through in Montreal

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Draper defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his first victory over a top 10 player as he became the third Briton to qualify for the third round of the National Bank Open.

Draper had to fight back from down a break in the second before he managed to wrap up the match 7-5 6-4 (4) just before 1am in Montreal.

World number eight Tsitsipas was let down by his forehand and made 40 unforced errors throughout, with Draper taking on 17th seed Gael Monfils later on Thursday for a spot in the quarter-finals.

British number two Dan Evans, meanwhile, shocked eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev to qualify for the tournament’s last 16 for the first time.

The 6-4 6-4 victory against the Russian was Evans’ fifth over a top-10 opponent, with the 32-year-old to next face 10th-seeded American Taylor Fritz.

Cameron Norrie will take on hometown hero Felix Auger-Aliassime for the second time in a week after the British number one defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.

Norrie, who beat the Canadian on Saturday in the Abierto de Tenis Mifel semi-final for the first time in five meetings, moved through with a 6-1 6-2 effort against the Dutchman.