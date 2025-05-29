‘Special’ Jack Draper and Gael Monfils embrace brings out the best of the French Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Jack Draper and Gael Monfils met at the net at the end of their epic late-night French Open battle, they fell into each other’s arms. They had put on a dazzling show. The thrilling Monfils, ever the entertainer, rose to the challenge and had the home fans pleading for more. With a fifth set beckoning, Draper dug deep. He won the final four games in a row to win a classic, 6-3 4-6 6-3 7-5.

Not bad for your debut on Court Philippe-Chatrier, silencing the raucous crowd just as the 38-year-old Monfils whipped them into a frenzy. “It was special to be a part of tonight,” Draper told TNT Sports. “Massive respect to Gael on and off the court, for what he brings. He makes it so tough. But I was happy with how I competed in a really tough environment.”

It should have gone to a fifth. Monfils came out swinging, repelling Draper at every turn, and then breaking the British No 1. When Monfils saved five break points to lead 5-2, requiring a double bounce off the net-cord to stay ahead, it seemed as if the veteran Frenchman would go fighting late into the night. He had delved deep into the box of tricks, moving superbly, and was in inspired form. “A great night. A great match,” said Monfils.

open image in gallery Monfils was in inspired form on Court Philippe-Chatrier ( Getty Images )

Monfils is the king of the late-night Chatrier comeback. He had done so in the opening round, recovering from an early injury when he smashed into the advertising hoardings to battle from two sets down and defeat Hugo Dellien. Once again, Monfils looked to be winding back the clock. He had absorbed a lightning start from Draper, the fifth seed, and turned it into a proper contest.

Draper may have been taking to Chatrier for the first time, but the 23-year-old looked comfortable going the distance. He has been a different player since his series of five-set epics at the Australian Open in January, and is growing on confidence on the clay with each passing match. Draper saved two set points on serve at 5-4, finding big serves to stay alive. It was clutch and he stayed cool.

“5-3, 30-Love. Every point was hard,” Monfils said. “I was really returning the balls very well. He really played his game well. Honestly, I couldn't do a lot. I played my forehand down the line. It went out. And he played well after that.”

Draper admitted his brain had been “fried” earlier on, as Monfils turned the match around by mixing up his game and producing a variety that had Draper’s head spinning. “What an experience, what a battle against someone I admire as a tennis player,” he said. “Off the court, the guy is so nice. He’s a joker, he’s a magician, I hope he makes it back here one more time.”

Monfils was beginning to limp as Draper levelled the fourth set. He sensed his moment to strike and his heavy top-spin forehand found its mark to get over the line. Afterwards, the Frenchman was just as effusive in his praise of his opponent. “I love this player. I love the way he plays,” Monfils said.

Up next for Draper? The 18-year-old Joao Fonseca, Brazil’s rising star. Both players will be looking to reach the fourth round of the French Open for the first time.

There is already guaranteed to be one British player in the last-16, with Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley through to play each other. Norrie defeated the Argentine lucky loser Federico Agustin Gomez in straight-sets, while Fearnley, who is making his Roland Garros debut, advanced when Frenchman Ugo Humbert retired injured while trailing 6-4 4-4.

open image in gallery Fearnley holds up his hands after making it through to the French Open third round for the first time ( Getty Images )

Humbert, the 22nd seed, went over his right ankle as he ran sideways behind the baseline. He immediately held his right calf went off the court for treatment. Humbert attempted to play on but immediately lost his serve before walking to the net to shake hands. “Obviously happy to be in the third round. But definitely not the way I would have wanted to do it,” Fearnley said.

A reward for either Norrie or Fearnley could be a last-16 clash with Novak Djokovic, who will next play qualifier Filip Misolic. Djokovic defeated Frenchman Corentin Moutet in straight-sets, while there were also victories for Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner, who retired the 38-year-old Richard Gasquet with a 6-3 6-0 6-4 on the Frenchman’s final Roland Garros appearance.

There were defeats for second-round Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal. Boulter suffered a heavy defeat to Madison Keys, the Australian Open champion, going down 6-1 6-3 on Chatrier while Kartal was beaten 6-1 6-4 by Marie Bouzkova. Second seed Coco Gauff, third seed Jessica Pegula and sixth seed Mirra Andreeva all enjoyed wins in straight-sets.