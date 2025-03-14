Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals at Indian Wells after knocking out America’s Ben Shelton in straight sets.

Draper saw off Shelton in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open to reach a maiden Masters 1000 semi-final.

After an even tussle to start the match, Draper struck first blood with a break of serve in the seventh game en route to wrapping up the first set 6-4.

The Briton then struggled in the opening stages of the second set, giving up a quick break and finding himself down 0-3. He was able to rally, however, claiming three straight games before both players again settled into a chess match.

After mirroring each other to 5-5, Draper claimed a crucial break in the 11th and held serve to claim a 6-4, 7-5 victory in one hour and 39 minutes, progressing to the last four at the BNP Paribas Open to reach a maiden Masters 1000 semi-final.

He will face second seed Alcaraz in the final four after the Spaniard overcame Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6(4).

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev also reached the semi-finals with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(7) win over 20-year-old Arthur Fils. Meanwhile, Holger Rune dispatched Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 5-7, 6-0, 6-3 to reach his first semi-final of the year in a match that was briefly interrupted by rain.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka cruised past Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to make the semi-finals in just one hour and 22 minutes. She will face 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who cruised past Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-1.

Ninth seed Mirra Andreeva hit a 10-match winning streak with her 7-5, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina. She will play Poland’s Iga Swiątek, who made it through to the semi-finals after beating Chinese Olympic gold medallist Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 6-3.

additional reporting by PA