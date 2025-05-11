Jack Draper advances in Rome despite smashing racquet as ‘frustration boiled out’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper admitted his frustration had boiled over after he smashed a racquet en route to beating Czech qualifier Vit Kopria in straight sets at the Italian Open.

The British No 1 was a set and a break up but had passed up the chance to break Kopria again to make it 4-2 when he angrily struck his racquet a number of times on the clay court.

Draper, whose 6-4 6-3 victory saw him advance to the last 16 in Rome, told Sky Sports: “It was a tough match, definitely, against a guy who is a bit unknown, but he’s won a lot of matches here. He’s feeling good.

“I knew coming in it’s another match, another chance to try and put my game out on the court. I felt a little bit low in energy. My feet weren’t working as well as I wanted them to. But I tried to fight hard and find a way.

“Obviously, the frustration boiled out a little bit too much in the end, but I stayed at it and came through.”

Draper was not troubled on serve and broke three times to advance in straight sets, but his opponent - ranked 92nd in the world - defended doggedly to keep himself in the fight.

He added: “I’m human. We don’t always wake up out of bed feeling great. I’m the same. I get out of bed and I feel so angry some days, and I’ve got to play a tennis match and I’ve got to lose points and I’ve got to go through those emotional ups and downs, even with that going on.

“I think I’ve played a lot of tennis, a lot of matches, and I’m getting used to that. I’m in a new position now, my ranking is obviously going up, and I’m getting to compete week in, week out and play lots of matches.

“It’s taking some getting used to for me from a mental and physical side, and I want to keep going, but it’s sometimes difficult to always be perfect.”

His next opponent is the tricky Corentin Moutet, who booked his spot in the last 16 with a first ever top-10 win against Denmark’s in-form Holger Rune.

open image in gallery It was a good day for the Brits as both Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu advanced to the last 16 ( Getty Images )

In the women’s event, Emma Raducanu set up a last-16 meeting with Coco Gauff as she came from behind to beat Veronika Kudermetova.

After losing the first set despite serving at 5-4 up, the British number two bounced back in emphatic fashion, seeing off her Russian opponent 5-7 6-0 6-1.

Raducanu said: “For me the best thing about today I think was recovering after losing the first set and having served for it.

“I’m so happy with how I didn’t let the rest of the match get away with me. I think that’s a big progress compared to maybe the matches I played in the past.”

Asked about trying to focus when the struggling Kudermetova took a medical time-out in set two, with Raducanu waiting to serve for the set, the British No. 2 said: “It was difficult, but luckily, I was 5-0 up.

“I kind of knew it’s to try and throw me off, but at the same time, I kept my cool. Luckily, I had a good cushion, I served it out, and then from the third set, I was really on it.”

Additional reporting by PA