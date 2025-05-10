Jump to content
Jannik Sinner enjoys triumphant return from doping ban before home crowd at Italian Open

Sinner dispatched 99th-ranked Mariano Navone in straight sets on his return

Will Castle
Saturday 10 May 2025 20:29 BST
Sinner returns to train after doping ban ahead of Italian Open

World No 1 Jannik Sinner made a solid return from his three-month doping ban by beating Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-4 before an adoring home crowd at the Italian Open.

It was Sinner's first match in more than 100 days, since he won his third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January.

"Amazing feeling. I have waited quite long for this moment," Sinner said. "I am very happy to be back."

There weren't too many signs of rust and it didn't take long for Sinner to start crushing his groundstrokes on or near the lines. When the Italian broke for 3-1 in the first set, the crowd inside Campo Centrale sang "Ole, ole, ole, Sin-ner, Sin-ner."

Many fans in the soldout crowd of 10,500 were dressed in orange, Sinner's theme color. And there were plenty of signs that said "Bentornato Jannik" - or “Welcome back Jannik".

The victory extended Sinner's winning streak to 22 matches, dating to October.

"It went very well at times," he said. "Could be better, yes, but in any case it doesn't matter about the result today. It has been a remarkable day for me."

In February, Sinner agreed to the three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency that raised some questions, since it conveniently allowed him not to miss any Grand Slams and come back at his home tournament.

Jannik Sinner had not competed since winning the Australian Open in January
The settlement was made after WADA appealed a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency to fully exonerate Sinner for what it deemed to be an accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid in March 2024.

Many fellow pros feel Sinner was treated too lightly.

But the crowd at the Foro Italico night session was fully behind Sinner, who has remained Italy's most popular athlete despite his suspension.

When Sinner unleashed a backhand approach winner up the line early in the first set — the game in which he eventually broke Navone's serve — one Sinner fan yelled, "Destroy him."

Sinner broke twice in the second set on the road to victory
Another sign in the crowd translated to "Make our hearts beat." One more referred to this week's election of a new pope just down the road at the Vatican, joking that "After three months of conclave, Habemus Papam!" — using the Latin words that are announced from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica when a pope is elected.

Sinner's only real lapse came late in the second set when he failed to consolidate a break and dropped his serve. But he broke again in the next game and then served the match out.

Sinner hit twice as many winners as Navone, 21-10; but had more unforced errors, 24-19.

Sinner returned to action with a win in Rome
"It's very difficult to have the right feedback when you don't have any matches," Sinner said. "But exactly that's what I need. Now I think the best practice is the match itself."

Sinner will next face 93rd-ranked Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong, who beat 25th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-0, 6-2.

The last Italian man to win the Rome title was Adriano Panatta in 1976.

