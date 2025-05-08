Jannik Sinner received ‘surprising messages’ from fellow players during doping ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner revealed he received some “surprising messages” from fellow players during his three-month doping ban, with the World No 1 also admitting he was surprised by the players who did not reach out.

Sinner returns to action at the Italian Open this week after serving his suspension for twice testing positive for the banned substance clostebol last March. The 23-year-old was cleared of fault or negligence, but reached a resolution settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, who had pushed for a ban of between one and two years.

The timing of Sinner’s ban, which allowed the Italian to return in time for the French Open, has come in for criticism, with Novak Djokovic suggesting some players in the locker room were “not happy” with how the process has been handled.

Sinner signs autographs in Rome ahead of his return ( Getty )

Other players, such as British No 1 Jack Draper, have defended Sinner, though the three-time grand slam champion would not say who contacted him.

“At the start of the suspension I received some surprising messages from some players,” Sinner said ahead of his return at the Italian Open.

“Whereas there were others who I would have expected to hear from that didn't send anything. But I'm not going to name names."

As World No 1, Sinner will get a bye to the next round and will play either Mariono Navone or fellow Italian Federico Cina in his opening match of the tournament.

He has admitted his expectations for the tournament are “very, very low” after three months away from competition.

“The body still has to adjust, the blisters in hands,” Sinner explained. “I'm just very happy, very curious to see where I am at.”