When is French Open? Start date, schedule and how to watch

The French Open looks set to stage one of the most wide-open grand slams in recent years as Paris once again hosts the iconic clay-court tournament at Roland Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the defending champions but the Spaniard’s form has been patchy while four-time winner Swiatek has not won a title since last year.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner will be back after serving his three-month doping suspension, but he set his expectations low ahead of his return at the Italian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, is yet to reach a French Open final but defeated Coco Gauff in the Madrid final to make a statement ahead of her Roland Garros bid.

Two-time runner-up Casper Ruud is also coming into form after winning in Madrid as he beat Britain’s Jack Draper, who may also be in the mix on the men’s side.

When does the French Open start?

The French Open main draw for men’s and women’s singles begins on Sunday 25 May. Women’s semi-final day is Thursday 5 June, with the women’s final played on Saturday 7 June. Men’s semi-final day is Friday 6 June and the men’s final will be played on Sunday 8 June.

Is the French Open on TV?

In the UK, the French Open will be shown live on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

French Open 2025 schedule

Sunday 25 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles first round

Monday 26 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles first round

Tuesday 27 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles first round

Wednesday 28 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles second round

Thursday 29 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles second round

Friday 30 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles third round

Saturday 31 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles third round

Sunday 1 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Monday 2 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Tuesday 3 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Wednesday 4 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Thursday 5 June

From 11am BST, mixed doubles final, women’s singles semi-finals

Friday 6 June

From 1:30pm BST, men’s singles semi-finals

Saturday 7 June

From 10am BST, junior singles and doubles finals

From 10am BST, final of the wheelchair tennis

From 3pm BST, women’s singles final and men’s doubles final

Sunday 8 June

From 10am BST, women’s doubles final

From 2pm BST, men’s singles final

When is the French Open draw?

The French Open main draw will be conducted on Thursday 22 May, commencing at 1pm BST.

Men’s and women’s singles qualifying will commence on Monday 19 May, concluding on Friday 23 May. The qualifying draw will be made on Sunday 18 May.