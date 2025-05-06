When will Jannik Sinner make his return to tennis at Italian Open?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner returns to action at the Italian Open after the conclusion of the World No 1’s three-month doping ban.

Sinner has not played since winning the Australian Open in January for his third grand slam title after the Italian reached a resolution agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The 23-year-old reached a controversial settlement with WADA, who were pushing for a ban of between one and two years at the Court of Arbitration for Sport after he twice tested positive for a banned substance.

But Sinner is now able to return at his home tournament in Rome as he looks to build towards the next grand slam at the French Open later this month.

As World No 1, Sinner will get a bye to the next round and will play either Mariono Navone or fellow Italian Federico Cina in his opening match of the tournament.

When will Sinner play his first match?

The Italian Open has confirmed that Sinner will play his first match of the tournament on Saturday May 10. Sinner is on a 21-match winning run, with his last defeat coming to Carlos Alcaraz in the China Open final last season.

Should Sinner progress, he could face Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the fourth round and then potentially Madrid Open champion and two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals. He is in a different half of the draw to Alcaraz, who is seeded third, behind World No 2 Alexander Zverev.

Sinner returns to the Italian Open still holding on to his position at World No 1 and has admitted his expectations for the tournament are “very, very low” after three months away from competition.

“The body still has to adjust, the blisters in hands,” Sinner explained. “I'm just very happy, very curious to see where I am at.”