Tennis crown remains Jannik Sinner’s to lose but doping saga continues to cast a long shadow

On Sunday night, most eyes in the tennis world were on Madrid as Jack Draper and Casper Ruud faced off for the Masters 1000 trophy. But 4 May was also remarkable for being the final day of world No 1 Jannik Sinner’s suspension. As of Sunday, he was officially allowed to play tennis again, over a year after two positive tests for clostebol set into motion one of the sport’s most unedifying sagas of recent times.

An independent panel found him to bear “no fault or negligence” for the results, accepting his explanation of contamination, and overturned the standard provisional ban applied in such cases. The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) accepted the explanation but fought for a harsher punishment of between one and two years, before reaching a three-month settlement with the Italian shortly before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) was due to hear the case.

The protracted saga, and Wada’s volte-face, left a bad taste in the mouth of many observers.

Sinner’s case has divided the tennis world, and the locker room, like few others. Novak Djokovic questioned the fairness of the anti-doping system, arguing there was “favouritism” in how such cases are handled. Nick Kyrgios – never one to mince his words – went further, calling it “disgusting” and “a horrible look for our sport”, and suggesting that should the pair meet at the Australian Open (they didn’t), “I’d get every person in the crowd to get on him. I would turn it into an absolute riot.” Rarely has such a stereotypically genteel sport had quite such bite.

Using only slightly more professional language, the case cropped up in the Professional Tennis Players’ Association’s (PTPA) landmark lawsuit against tennis’ governing bodies. The lawsuit criticised the lack of consistency in anti-doping cases and alleged that Sinner had been favourably treated.

With every new case that’s revealed – former Wimbledon men’s doubles champion Max Purcell, recently suspended for 18 months for exceeding limits on IV infusions of vitamins, is a case in point – the focus is flung back onto Sinner’s comparatively lax punishment.

Doping cases are complex issues, and no two are exactly alike. But calls for greater transparency, fairness and communication between the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and players will only continue. So will debates over perceived “two-tier” justice for higher- and lower-ranked, or higher- and lower-profile, players. Sinner will continue to be caught in the crossfire until the problem is solved.

As seems to be his wont, the 23-year-old has kept a low profile throughout his suspension. The spotlight has never felt like a natural place for him. He has surrounded himself with a close-knit team, and it’s clear that having their support has helped him through a difficult last few months. It’s equally apparent that – for all his brilliant results – the situation has taken its toll. He recently said that he had considered quitting tennis under the strain, before appearing more relaxed in his pre-tournament press conference in Rome, his usual equilibrium restored.

open image in gallery The Australian Open was Sinner’s last tournament before his suspension ( Getty )

Sinner’s absence has only emphasised his superiority on tour. The convenient timing of the three-month suspension, expiring in time for his home event in Rome, where he will receive a hero’s welcome and get some much-needed match sharpness before the French Open, caused some raised eyebrows. But the ban did encompass four of the nine Masters 1000 events, giving his rivals an opportunity to overtake him in the rankings and put more pressure on him.

None of those rivals have come anywhere close. Alcaraz has struggled with injuries and a tendency to drop off in intensity and focus. He endured a disappointing American hard-court swing before winning the Monte Carlo Masters and then pulling out of Madrid to manage separate adductor and hamstring issues.

World No 2 Alexander Zverev has demonstrated more of the mental fragility that has seen him lose three grand slam finals, admitting the pressure of overtaking Sinner got to him as he suffered a string of early losses and failed to back up his ATP 500 title in Munich last month. Novak Djokovic has had an unfathomably dismal season by his standards as his wait for a first title since Olympic glory last summer continues.

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz has been hampered by injury since his Monte Carlo victory ( Getty )

The players to pick up the slack in Sinner’s absence have largely been his fellow young guns: close friend Jack Draper, winner in Indian Wells and runner-up in Madrid; Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, Miami champion; and on clay, Alcaraz in Monte Carlo and Ruud – the only one of the 1990s generation to shine this year – now in the Spanish capital.

Sinner returns to a tour in flux, reminiscent of the merry-go-round of WTA Tour winners since Serena Williams’ retirement, and with the world No 1 spot still firmly in his grasp. Clay has never been his best surface, and he has a tricky projected quarter-final against Ruud. But a run to the French Open semi-finals last year indicated his potential on the red dirt, and while it seems unlikely that the doping saga will ever die down, he now has the chance to let his tennis do the talking.