Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone LIVE: World No 1 returns from doping ban at Italian Open
Sinner plays his first match since winning the Australian Open in January
World No 1 Jannik Sinner returns to action at the Italian Open this evening following the conclusion of his three-month doping ban.
Sinner has not played since winning the Australian Open in January for his third Grand Slam title after the Italian reached a resolution agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
He is now raring to return at his home tournament in Rome as he looks to build towards the next grand slam at the French Open later this month.
After receiving Sinner a bye to the second round as top seed, he will be welcomed back by Argentine player Mariano Navone in his opening match of the tournament, who beat Sinner’s countryman Federico Cina in straight sets in the first round.
Follow all the build-up and action from Sinner’s return below:
*Jannik Sinner 1-0 Mariano Navone
Sinner starts like he’s never been away. After going long with his first serve, he forces Navone from corner to corner before the Argentine goes wide with a return.
There are some nerves as Navone brings the game back to 40-30, but a forehand slice goes long to hand Sinner a first game back.
*Jannik Sinner 0-0 Mariano Navone
The players are concluding their warm-ups...
Sinner won the coin toss and has elected to serve.
*denotes server
Here come the players!
A raucous ovation from the partisan Rome crowd as Jannik Sinner makes his return - the World No 1 is back!
There’s hardly an empty seat in the 12,500-capacity Centre Court.
T-minus 10 minutes until Sinner's return!
Just 10 minutes until we expect to see Jannik Sinner hit the court for his Italian Open return!
Will it be a straightforward affair? Or will Mariano Navone stun the home favourite?
Stay tuned for all the action from Rome.
Novak Djokovic criticises ‘favouritism’ in Jannik Sinner doping case after ‘strange’ punishment
Novak Djokovic heavily criticised the “strange” punishment for Jannik Sinner after his positive drugs tests last year and accused the authorities of “favouritism” in the doping case.
“There’s a majority of the players that I’ve talked to in the locker room, not just in the last few days, but also last few months, that are not happy with the way this whole process has been handled,” explained Djokovic.
“A majority of the players don’t feel that it’s fair. A majority of the players feel like there is favouritism happening. It seems like, it appears that you can almost affect the outcome if you are a top player, if you have access to the top lawyers.
“Jannik will have a three-month suspension due to some mistakes and negligence of some members of his team, who are working on the tour. This is also something that I personally and many other players find strange.”
Djokovic criticises ‘favouritism’ in Sinner doping case after ‘strange’ punishment
Rafael Nadal lauds Jannik Sinner for ‘keeping focus’ during doping case
Rafael Nadal has described Jannik Sinner’s ability to retain focus on his tennis as “amazing”, despite the distraction of his doping case.
“We showed the world that we can be the biggest rivals but at the same time, we can be colleagues, we can have a good personal relationship,” Nadal said. “I think that shows a positive example to the next generations, I am proud of that.
“I think that helps this new generation to understand you don’t need to hate your opponents, you can respect, you can appreciate the opponent, because in the end they are an important part of your life, so you don’t need to hate opponents to give your best.”
Rafael Nadal lauds Jannik Sinner for ‘keeping focus’ during doping case
Tennis crown remains Jannik Sinner’s to lose but doping saga continues to cast a long shadow
Last Sunday, most eyes in the tennis world were on Madrid as Jack Draper and Casper Ruud faced off for the Masters 1000 trophy. But 4 May was also remarkable for being the final day of world No 1 Jannik Sinner’s suspension.
As of Sunday, he was officially allowed to play tennis again, over a year after two positive tests for clostebol set into motion one of the sport’s most unedifying sagas of recent times.
Flo Clifford delves into Sinner’s doping saga and his return to action:
Tennis crown remains Jannik Sinner’s to lose but doping saga continues to cast shadow
Two-time grand slam champion Max Purcell becomes latest tennis star to get doping ban
Jannik Sinner has not been the only tennis star to be embroiled in a doping case as of late.
Australia's two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell has accepted an 18-month ban after breaching anti-doping rules.
Purcell admitted to a breach of rules relating to the use of a "prohibited method" after unknowingly receiving an IV infusion of vitamins above the allowed limit of 100ml in a 12-hour span and entered into a provisional suspension in mid-December.
Grand slam champion Purcell becomes latest tennis star gets doping ban
When is the French Open?
It’s clay-court season, meaning we are well on the road to Roland Garros.
The French Open looks set to stage one of the most wide-open Grand Slams in recent years as Paris once again hosts the iconic tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is French Open? Start date, schedule and how to watch
‘Genuine’ Jannik Sinner ‘doesn’t deserve any hate’, says Jack Draper
Jack Draper publicly backed Jannik Sinner as the Italian prepares to make his return from a three-month doping suspension, saying he “doesn’t deserve any hate”.
“I think Jannik is a really, really genuine, nice person,” Draper, a personal friend of Sinner’s, told The Guardian and BBC Sport ahead of his own return to action at the Madrid Open last month.
“And on top of that, he’s obviously an unbelievable player. In this situation, I’m sure that he would have absolutely zero idea of anything. That’s just the way life goes – sometimes there’s mistakes.
“In terms of actually how I feel about him as a person, I think it’s important for people to know and recognise that the guy’s very, very kind-hearted and a good human being. So he doesn’t deserve any of the hate that he gets.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments