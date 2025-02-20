Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper reached the Qatar Open semi-finals in Doha after fighting back to beat Matteo Berrettini in three gruelling sets.

The British number one, sidelined for a month due to a hip injury before his return to action this week, overcame the 28-year-old Italian 4-6 6-4 6-3 and faces Jiri Lehecka in the last four.

Draper let slip his third service game on his way to losing the first set before breaking Berrettini for the first time at 5-4 up in the second to level it up.

The eighth seed broke Berrettini’s serve for the second time to move 3-1 up in the decider and that proved decisive as he then fended off break point against him to lead 5-2 before comfortably serving out for the match.

Unseeded Lehecka earlier created a major upset by dumping out world number one Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 3-6 6-4.

Lehecka recovered from a break down in the opening set with two breaks of his own and after dropping the second set, the world number 25 hit back from 4-2 down in the decider.

Big-hitting Lehecka stunned Alcaraz by winning the Spaniard’s last two service games to secure his first victory against a top-three player.

Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched his place in the last four after world number six Daniil Medvedev retired due to food poisoning after losing the first set 6-3.

Canada’s Auger-Aliassime, who received a walkover against Hamad Medjedovic in the second round, will face Russia’s Andrey Rublev for a place in the final.

World number 10 Rublev won a final-set tie-break to defeat Australian second seed Alex de Minaur 6-1 3-6 7-6 (8).