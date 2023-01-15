Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain’s Jack Draper faces defending champion Rafael Nadal in a mouth-watering first-round clash at the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old Draper is looking to cause an upset as he takes on the tournament’s top seed Nadal, who admitted he is vulnerable after losing seven of his past eight matches since the US Open.

Draper, who is only playing in his fourth grand slam, said: “There’s no denying he’s an iconic player. And what he’s done within the game is incredible. So to go out there and play him on Monday, I was thinking on the plane over, I’ve come a long way myself. But I’ve got to put it out of my mind and go out and try and do the best I can.”

Draper is considered to be a tough draw for Nadal, who said ahead of the clash: “Without a doubt. I have been losing more than usual, so that’s part of the business. I think I am humble enough to accept that situation and just work with what I have today. I need to build again all this momentum. I need to build again this confidence with myself with victories.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Jack Draper vs Rafael Nadal?

The match is third up on Rod Laver Arena, but will not start before 3:30am GMT on Monday 16 January, although it could be slightly later.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Order of play - Monday 16 January

(All times local, +11 hours from GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

11:00: Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v (7) Cori Gauff (USA), Yue Yuan (Chn) v (6) Maria Sakkari (Gre), (1) Rafael Nadal (Spa) v Jack Draper (Gbr), (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Jule Niemeier (Ger), Marcos Giron (USA) v (7) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

Margaret Court Arena

11:00: (3) Jessica Pegula (USA) v Jaqueline Adina Cristian (Rom), (10) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) v Pedro Martinez Portero (Spa), Sofia Kenin (USA) v (24) Victoria Azarenka (Blr), (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Quentin Halys (Fra), (10) Madison Keys (USA) v Anna Blinkova (Rus)

John Cain Arena

11:00: Kyle Edmund (Gbr) v (15) Jannik Sinner (Ita), Alison Van Uytvanck (Bel) v (15) Petra Kvitova (Cze), Sebastian Baez (Arg) v Jason Kubler (Aus), Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) v Nadia Podoroska (Arg)

1573 Arena

11:00: Emma Raducanu (Gbr) v Tamara Korpatsch (Ger), Dusan Lajovic (Ser) v (20) Denis Shapovalov (Can), (20) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) v Sara Bejlek (Cze), Alex Molcan (Svk) v Stan Wawrinka (Swi)

Kia Arena

11:00: Anna Kalinskaya (Rus) v (13) Danielle Collins (USA), Daniel Altmaier (Ger) v (16) Frances Tiafoe (USA), (11) Paula Badosa Gibert (Spa) v Catherine McNally (USA), Vasek Pospisil (Can) v (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can)

Court 3

11:00: Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can) v (25) Marie Bouzkova (Cze), Talia Gibson (Aus) v Clara Burel (Fra), (11) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Luca Van Assche (Fra), John Millman (Aus) v Marc-Andrea Huesler (Swi)

Court 5

11:00: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) v Gregoire Barrere (Fra), Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr), Jaume Munar (Spa) v Dalibor Svrcina (Cze), (32) Jil Belen Teichmann (Swi) v Harriet Dart (Gbr)

Court 6

11:00: Cristina Bucsa (Spa) v Eva Lys (Ger), Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) v Pavel Kotov (Rus), Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) v Nuno Borges (Por), Kaja Juvan (Slo) v Selena Janicijevic (Fra)

Court 7

11:00: Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v (28) Amanda Anisimova (USA), (29) Sebastian Korda (USA) v Christian Garin (Chi), Jiri Lehecka (Cze) v (21) Borna Coric (Cro), Xin Yu Wang (Chn) v Storm Hunter (Aus)

Court 8

11:00: Polina Kudermetova (Rus) v Olivia Gadecki (Aus), Mikael Ymer (Swe) v (31) Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn), Anna Bondar (Hun) v Ana Bogdan (Rom), Yannick Hanfmann (Ger) v Rinky Hijikata (Aus)

Court 12

11:00: Yosuke Watanuki (Jpn) v Arthur Rinderknech (Fra), Bernarda Pera (USA) v Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn), Ernesto Escobedo (USA) v Taro Daniel (Jpn)

Court 13

11:00: Oscar Otte (Ger) v Juncheng Shang (Chn), (18) Karen Khachanov (Rus) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spa), Panna Udvardy (Hun) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col), (22) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita)

Court 14

11:00: Corentin Moutet (Fra) v Yibing Wu (Chn), Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus) v Kateryna Baindl (Ukr), Lin Zhu (Chn) v Rebecca Marino (Can), (17) Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) v Lloyd George Harris (Rsa)

Court 15

11:00: (28) Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) v Guido Pella (Arg), Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr) v Karolina Muchova (Cze), (29) Qinwen Zheng (Chn) v Dalma Galfi (Hun), Christopher Eubanks (USA) v Soon Woo Kwon (Kor)

Court 16

11:00: Kristina Kucova (Svk) v Diana Shnaider (Rus), Brandon Nakashima (USA) v MacKenzie McDonald (USA), Dayana Yastremska (Ukr) v (17) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra) v Constant Lestienne (Fra)

Court 17

11:00: Ilya Ivashka (Blr) v (32) Botic van de Zandschulp (Ned), Brenda Fruhvirtova (Cze) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr), Federico Coria (Arg) v Marton Fucsovics (Hun)