Jack Draper bows out in Adelaide after defeat to Karen Khachanov

The 21-year-old was unable to register a break against the Russian, who won 6-4 6-2

Sports Staff
Wednesday 04 January 2023 09:29
The 21-year-old was unable to register a break against the Russian

(AP)

Great Britain’s Jack Draper bowed out in the Adelaide International 1 last 16 with a straight-sets defeat to Karen Khachanov.

Last year’s US Open saw Draper leading Khachanov by a break in the third set of their third-round clash, before having to retire from the match due to injury.

However, on this occasion the 21-year-old Next Gen ATP Finals competitor was unable to register a break against the Russian, who won 6-4 6-2 and will now face compatriot Daniil Medvedev.

Khachanov said on atptour.com: “To be honest I was expecting a very tough match against Jack because we had a good battle in the US Open, which unfortunately finished not in the way I wanted, but he retired in the end of the third set.

“He’s on a good run, he’s a good rising-up player, younger than me. To be honest with you from the beginning until the end, I played a very solid match, very good performance from my side.”

