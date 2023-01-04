Jack Draper bows out in Adelaide after defeat to Karen Khachanov

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Great Britain’s Jack Draper bowed out in the Adelaide International 1 last 16 with a straight-sets defeat to Karen Khachanov.

Last year’s US Open saw Draper leading Khachanov by a break in the third set of their third-round clash, before having to retire from the match due to injury.

However, on this occasion the 21-year-old Next Gen ATP Finals competitor was unable to register a break against the Russian, who won 6-4 6-2 and will now face compatriot Daniil Medvedev.

Khachanov said on atptour.com: “To be honest I was expecting a very tough match against Jack because we had a good battle in the US Open, which unfortunately finished not in the way I wanted, but he retired in the end of the third set.

“He’s on a good run, he’s a good rising-up player, younger than me. To be honest with you from the beginning until the end, I played a very solid match, very good performance from my side.”