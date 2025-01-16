Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Fearnley continues his Australian Open journey as the 23-year-old Scot faces second seed Alexander Zverev for a place in the fourth round.

Fearnley has continued his stunning rise on his Australian Open debut, marking his first appearance at the tournament with impressive wins over Nick Kyrgios and Arthur Cazaux to reach the last-32.

He now faces one of the favourites for the title in World No 2 Zverev, who is yet to drop a set as the big-serving German continues his bid for a first grand slam victory.

Fearnley has nothing to lose and will hope to reach the fourth round ahead of British No 1 Jack Draper, who is in action later on at the Australian Open.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Jacob Fearnley vs Alexander Zverev?

The third-round contest has been scheduled second on Margaret Court Arena on Friday 17 January and will start at 2:30am GMT, unless the previous match between Daria Shnaider and Donna Vekic goes the distance.

Jacob Fearnley vs Alexander Zverev head to head

This will be the first career meeting between Fearnley and Zverev. It’s not Fearnley’s first match against a top-10 opponent, though. He took a set off Novak Djokovic when they met in the second round of Wimbledon last summer.

What has Jacob Fearnley said about Alexander Zverev?

“Now I'm playing Zverev. It's another massive match. Obviously he's No. 2 in the world. He's playing unbelievable. I'm aware that all these matches that I'm getting are extremely challenging.

“I've watched a lot of Zverev and admire his game immensely. I saw him play [Cameron] Norrie at Wimbledon this year, and it was an incredible match.

“I never really seen him play live and he's an amazing tennis player. You don’t really get a grasp of it until you actually see it live.

“Incredible tennis player, and I'm really excited that I'll get a chance to play one of the biggest names in tennis.”

open image in gallery Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz at least year’s Australian Open ( Getty Images )

Where can I watch the Australian Open?

In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.

The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.