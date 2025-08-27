Jacob Fearnley left ‘confused’ after being heckled by fan in US Open win
Fearnley ended a disappointing day for British players on a bright note but endured a confusing incident with a fan during his win
Jacob Fearnley said he was left confused by a heckling fan who went from supporting him to jeering him during the Scot’s US Open win over Roberto Bautista Agut.
Fearnley overcame nerves and struggles on his serve to defeat the experienced Spaniard and record his first main draw win at the US Open, 7-5 6-2 5-7 6-4.
The 24-year-old was loudly backed by a member of the crowd behind the baseline, who then switched allegiances when Bautista Agut won the third set.
"When I Iost the service game at 5-4 in the third he completely turned – I couldn't believe it," explained Fearnley, who won in three hours and 24 minutes.
"I wanted to say something. He switched quick. It wasn't abuse, just confusing and extremely loud. He didn't say a nice thing after that."
After defeats for Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Fran Jones and Billy Harris earlier, Fearnley was relieved to avoid a blank for British players as he joined Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie in round two.
“I’m pretty tired right now,” said Fearnley. “I don’t really know what to make of it. Obviously to get over the line is really good. I was playing great first two sets and then got a little bit nervous and Roberto makes you earn it. When you’re nervous, that’s going to have its effect.”
Fearnley’s service woes began early on but reached a nadir in the third set, where he was broken three times and hit eight double faults, nearly all at crucial moments.
“I think it’s definitely nerves,” he added. “Obviously you’re going to double fault, you’re never not going to double fault, but 18, that’s too much. If you look at when the double faults are happening, it’s when I’m serving for the match, serving to stay in the set. It’s at the highest tension moments.
“It’s helpful to know that even hitting all those double faults I can still win the match. That’s a positive. There’s good days, there’s bad days. In recent big matches, the double faults have been a little bit of an issue.”
Fearnley will play third seed Alexander Zverev in the second round, an opponent Fearnley has yet to win a set against after defeats at the Australian Open and Miami Open this season.
Includes reporting from PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments