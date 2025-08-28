Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jelena Ostapenko has strongly rejected accusations of racism after she was alleged to have called her US Open rival Taylor Townsend of having “no class” and “no education”.

The pair clashed in the second round at Flushing Meadows and then engaged in a finger-pointing row at the side of the court to loud boos from the crowd following Townsend's 7-5, 6-1 victory. The American walked away before celebrating her upset of the 25th seed in full-hearted fashion.

"It's competition, people get upset when they lose and some people say bad things," said Townsend in her post-match interview. "She told me I have no class, I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the US. I'm looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the US so let's see what else she has to say."

Expanding on what happened later in her press conference, Townsend said: "I didn't back down because you're not going to insult me, especially after I carried myself a certain type of way with nothing but respect.

"If I show respect to you, I expect respect as well. That's just the fact of the matter. I think that that's tennis. It was unfortunate, but it's something I can put on my TikTok."

Jelana Ostapenko argues with Taylor Townsend after their second round match at the US Open ( Getty Images )

Some social media users accused Latvia’s Ostapenko of using racist tropes to attack her opponent.

Asked if she felt the comments had racist undertones, Townsend said: “I’m very proud as a black woman being out here representing myself and representing us and our culture. I make sure that I do everything that I can to be the best representation possible every time that I step on the court and even off the court.

“So I can’t speak on how she felt about it. That\s something that you’re going to have to ask her. I didn’t take it in that way, but also, that has been a stigma in our community of being not educated and all of the things when it’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

Ostapenko did not do a post-match press conference but took to Instagram to explain her side, accusing Townsend of unsporting behaviour by not apologising for a shot that hit the top of the net and not warming up in the expected manner by practising volleys first.

And in a later post, Ostapenko said: "I was never racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn’t matter where you come from. There are some rules and unfortunately when the crowd is with you, you can’t use it in disrespectful way to your opponent.

“I always loved to play in the US and the US Open, but this is the first time someone is approaching the match this disrespectful way.”

The world No 1, Aryna Sabalenka, came to Ostapenko’s defence in her own press conference, after beating Polina Kudermetova in straight sets.

“I think sometimes she can lose control of her emotions which is pretty tough and I really hope that one day she will figure it out herself and handle it much better,” Sabalenka said. “I think sometimes when you struggle with some things in life it can affect your tennis career and on court you are more unstable.

“You can lose control and you just don’t understand what is going on in the moment. I am pretty sure looking back she is not happy with her behaviour.”

additional reporting by PA