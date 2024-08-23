Support truly

Jan Choinski has qualified for the US Open main draw for the first time in his career.

The British No 11 joins Jack Draper and Dan Evans in the first round after a titanic victory over Maxime Cressy in qualifying.

A routine win looked on the cards when Choinski served his American opponent a New York bagel in the first set but that was just the start of a marathon contest, which the Brit eventually won 6-0 6-7 (5) 7-6 (10).

The German-born Choinski has twice appeared in the men’s singles at Wimbledon, reaching the second round last year, but is set for his major debut away from the SW19 grass courts.

Three other British players fell at the final hurdle as they missed out on qualification.

Billy Harris, Sonay Kartal and Lily Miyazaki were all hoping to win a place in the main draw at Flushing Meadows.

But they all lost in the final round of qualification on Thursday.

Harris was eyeing a maiden appearance in New York but went down 6-4 0-6 6-3 to Timofey Skatov.

In the women’s draw, Kartal would have had hopes of making a debut appearance, having won 17 of her previous 18 matches but she lost to Ukrainian Yulia Starodubtseva.

Sonay Kartal missed out on a place in the US Open main draw ( PA Archive )

She was in a strong position having coasted to the first set but went down 2-6 6-3 6-3.

Miyazaki won just three games in a 1-6 2-6 rout to German Eva Lys.

The main draw in the final grand slam of the year begins on Monday.

PA