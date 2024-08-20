Britain’s tennis players face mixed fortunes in US Open qualifying

Support truly

Paul Jubb came through an all-British clash with Jacob Fearnley to reach the second round of qualifying for the US Open.

Edinburgh-born Fearnley earned a spot in the qualifying tournament after a breakthrough Wimbledon helped his ranking rocket to inside the top 160 despite only debuting on the ATP Tour in June.

Jubb, though, overcame his own lower ranking to progress in straight sets, 6-1 7-6 (2).

Prospects of another all-British match in round two were dashed after Liam Broady was beaten 7-5 7-6 (7) by Finland’s Otto Virtanen.

Broady, 30, is continuing his comeback after missing the start of the grass-court season having suffered a freak concussion when he hit his head on the boot of his car.

Billy Harris, Jan Choinski and Oliver Crawford are all due in action on Tuesday as they aim to book a place in the main draw at Flushing Meadows, which starts on August 26.

Heather Watson - one of four British women involved in the qualifying tournament - coasted through to the second round with a 6-1 6-1 win over last year’s junior Wimbledon champion Clervie Ngounoune.

Sonay Kartal, the British number five who made the third round at the All England Club last month, also impressed as she swept past Spaniard Guiomar Maristany in straight sets, 6-3 6-3.

British number four Lily Miyazaki begins her qualification campaign on Tuesday, as does Fran Jones.

