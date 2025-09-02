US Open fan attempts to reach into Jannik Sinner’s bag as security steps in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner had a bizarre moment with a fan at the US Open after a spectator attempted to reach into his bag following his quarter-final win over Alexander Bublik.

Sinner demolished Bublik 6-1 6-1 6-1 under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium and a fan, who may have felt short-changed by the 81-minute win, appeared to try and open his bag while the World No 1 gave away his towel and posed for a photograph.

The fan reached over onto the court and looked to unzip Sinner’s bag from behind his back, but he was quickly stopped by a member of the security staff, who swatted his arm away, before Sinner turned and walked off the court.

Sinner was giving away a towel when the fan tried to reach into his bag ( REUTERS )

The incident comes a few days after a man was filmed snatching a hat signed by Polish player Kamil Majchrzak from a young boy at the US Open. Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of the Polish paving company Drogbruk, went viral after he was caught grabbing the hat and stuffing it away.

Sinner was not asked about the incident afterwards and will continue his US Open title defence when he takes on fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Bublik called Sinner “AI-generated” after his 6-1 6-1 6-1 win and the Italian defended his opponent against a suggestion that he should have fought to make it more of a match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“At the end of the day, we try to make the sport as interesting as possible,” Sinner said. “At times I felt like today I was playing some great tennis, and I managed to break him very early, which then gave me then the confidence to serve a little bit better and play from the back of the court a bit better.

“It was a faster, or a fast match. But in the same time, from my point of view, it's good. Obviously people come here to see some great tennis matches, some great battles, and not always that's the case.

“I don't know what he said. I don't know if he was in here, but, you know, I can just judge from my point of view and then how I managed to play, and then it was a good performance from my side.”