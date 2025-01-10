Jannik Sinner date set for CAS hearing over failed drugs tests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner is set for a hearing in April which could lead to a doping ban after two positive doping tests submitted in 2024.

The Italian, currently world No.1 and poised to defend his Australian Open crown over the coming weeks in Melbourne, will be the subject of a Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The initial verdict was to not ban Sinner but the appeal will be heard from 16-17 Apri.

Sinner, who is in Melbourne preparing to defend his Australian Open title, tested positive for the anabolic steroid clostebol in March, but the International Tennis Integrity Agency accepted that it was down to accidental contamination.

However, WADA has challenged the verdict and has asked for the Italian – who won last year’s US Open title shortly after the test was made public – to be banned from the sport for between one and two years.

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner is bidding to retain his Australian Open title in Melbourne (AELTC/Joe Toth) ( PA Archive )

The CAS is likely to take some time considering the verdict following the hearing, with no date confirmed for when a decision will be announced.

Some players, notably former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, who called the saga “disgusting”, are understood to be uneasy about the initial ruling, but Sinner says he will try to remain unaffected by the situation.

Preparing for his first-round match against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, Sinner told media in Melbourne: “I know exactly as much as you guys know.

“It’s something I have with me already for quite a long time. But it is what it is. I’m here trying to prepare for the grand slam. Let’s see how it goes.”

PA contributed to this report