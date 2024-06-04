Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jannik Sinner becomes new world number one and reaches French Open semi-finals

Djokovic’s departure from the French Open due to injury means Sinner will rise above the Serbian to the top of the rankings on Monday

Andy Sims
Tuesday 04 June 2024 17:21
Comments
Jannik Sinner is in the semi-finals at Roland Garros (Christophe Ena/AP)
Jannik Sinner is in the semi-finals at Roland Garros (Christophe Ena/AP) (AP)

Jannik Sinner became world number one without knowing it as he reached the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time.

While the Italian was beating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament with a knee injury.

Djokovic’s departure means Sinner will rise above the Serbian to the top of the rankings when they are updated on Monday.

The 22-year-old, who is the first man from Italy to be world number one, sank Bulgarian veteran Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 7-6 (3).

“First of all it’s every player’s dream to be number one in the world,” he said.

“But in the other way to see Novak retiring for everyone is disappointing, so I wish him a speedy recovery.

“My performance was very solid, especially the first two sets. I’m very happy how I reacted later and happy to be in the semis.

“It’s going to be a huge pleasure to step once again on this court.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in