Novak Djokovic forced to withdraw from French Open as knee injury confirmed

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the French Open due a knee injury sustained during his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo on Monday.

The 37-year-old underwent a MRI scan in Paris on Tuesday afternoon and has been forced to withdraw from his quarter-final against Casper Ruud tomorrow.

Djokovic’s scan revealed a “torn medial meniscus in his right knee”, which makes the 24-time grand slam champion a serious doubt for Wimbledon, which starts on July 1.

As a result of Djokovic’s withdrawal, there will be a new French Open men’s champion this month, while Italian Jannik Sinner will become World No 1 for the first time on Monday.

Djokovic slipped on court at the start of the second set against Cerundolo, taking a medical timeout as he grimaced in pain. The Serbian played on after taking painkillers, with Djokovic battling from behind to win in five sets and in four hours and 39 minutes.

Djokovic blamed the condition of the court for his injury, insisting the clay was too slippery and should have been swept during the sets by the grounds staff. Djokovic took to court barely a day and half after finishing his third-round match against Lorenzo Musetti, which also went to five sets, at 3am on Sunday.

