Jannik Sinner out of Paris Masters with ‘virus’ after winning Saudi event

World No 1 Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Paris Masters due to illness.

The Italian was bidding to win his eighth ATP Tour title of the season at the Bercy Arena and his withdrawal leaves young rival Carlos Alcaraz as the tournament’s top seed.

Sinner confirmed he felt sick after arriving in Paris but his decision to withdraw comes a week after his lucrative appearance at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-final and Alcaraz in the final to claim the $7.5m total prize money, in what was the biggest prize fund in tennis history. Djokovic has also pulled out of the Paris Masters since playing in Riyadh.

open image in gallery Sinner won the Six Kings Slam earlier in October ( Getty Images )

The 23-year-old expects to recover in time to appear at the ATP Finals in Turin, with the Italian already qualified for the eight-player finals starting November 10 and sealing the end-of-year World No 1 ranking.

“I’m very disappointed to tell you I’m not able to play here at this tournament,” Sinner said in a video that was posted on the Paris Masters Twitter/X account.

“I came early here to prepare and then felt sick. I’ve got a virus at the moment which is going to pass in the next two, three days.

“So, body-wise, I’m not ready to compete so I’m very sorry for that. But see you guys next year.”

Sinner was due to play either Ben Shelton or Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

The Australian Open and US Open champion won the Shanghai Masters earlier this month to deny Djokovic a 100th title.

That victory came after he had lost to Alcaraz in the final of the China Open in Beijing and amid an ongoing doping case.

He has been replaced in the Paris draw by lucky loser Arthur Cazaux.