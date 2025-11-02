Jannik Sinner reclaims World No 1 from Carlos Alcaraz with Paris Masters title
Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a close final to win the Paris Masters without dropping a set
Jannik Sinner extended his winning streak to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and win the Paris Masters title, while reclaiming the World No 1 ranking with Carlos Alcaraz.
The 24-year-old Italian completed a dominant week in Paris by beating the in-form Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-6 (7-4), sweeping to his first Paris title without dropping a set.
Sinner has now also won 26 matches in a row on indoor hard courts ahead of the four-time grand slam champion’s first defence of his ATP Finals title on home soil later this month.
Alcaraz, however, remains the favourite to finish as the year-end World No 1, with the Spaniard taking a lead of 1,050 points into the final event of the season in Turin, Italy.
More follows
