Independent
Jannik Sinner reclaims World No 1 from Carlos Alcaraz with Paris Masters title

Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a close final to win the Paris Masters without dropping a set

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 02 November 2025 16:11 GMT
Comments
Jannik Sinner won the Paris Masters without dropping a set
Jannik Sinner won the Paris Masters without dropping a set (AFP via Getty Images)

Jannik Sinner extended his winning streak to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and win the Paris Masters title, while reclaiming the World No 1 ranking with Carlos Alcaraz.

The 24-year-old Italian completed a dominant week in Paris by beating the in-form Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-6 (7-4), sweeping to his first Paris title without dropping a set.

Sinner has now also won 26 matches in a row on indoor hard courts ahead of the four-time grand slam champion’s first defence of his ATP Finals title on home soil later this month.

Alcaraz, however, remains the favourite to finish as the year-end World No 1, with the Spaniard taking a lead of 1,050 points into the final event of the season in Turin, Italy.

More follows

Comments

