Jasmine Paolini was in a reflective mood after her narrow defeat to Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Paolini was the higher seed – seven to 31 – in the women’s singles final and was chasing a first Grand Slam, five weeks after missing out to Iga Swiatek in the French Open.

The Italian fought back valiantly in the second-set to force a decider but, ultimately, one break of serve in the third set in the Czech’s favour was enough for Krejcikova to claim the title.

“I have to accept today and work hard, but today it’s tough to speak,” she said in her post-match press conference.

“I started bad. I took some time to try to relax and come back in the second set but I missed a lot of shots, she was serving really good.

“I still have to realise that the final in Wimbledon is an amazing thing. It’s been an incredible year, I hope to continue with this level of tennis. I’m going to try and work and keep this level, today it’s tough, I’m disappointed.”

Jasmine Paolini missed out on the Wimbledon title in three sets on Saturday ( Getty Images )

The 28-year-old, who has proven popular with the Wimbledon crowds this fortnight, was then asked what she wants to “dream of” next, with the Paris Olympics and US Open on the horizon this summer.

“I don’t know, sometimes I’m a bit scared to dream too much,” she said. “I have the chance to do great things, I don’t know what to dream right now.

“Today I was dreaming to hold the trophy, I’m just enjoying the position I’m in right now. I have to be happy with the results but also a little bit disappointed.”

Krejcikova held her nerve in a tense final game to seal her second Grand Slam singles title after her success at Roland Garros three years ago.