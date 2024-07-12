Support truly

The Wimbledon women’s final takes place on Sunday and a new champion will be crowned as Jasmine Paolini takes on Barbora Krejcikova on Centre Court.

Both players have made unexpected runs to their first Wimbledon showpiece in what has been another unpredictable women’s tournament.

Paolini is the first Italian woman to contest the Wimbledon final and had only previously reached the first round before this year. The 28-year-old made it to the French Open final last month, where she was beaten by Iga Swiatek.

Krejcikova is a grand slam champion after winning the French Open in 2021 and is also a two-time Wimbledon doubles champion. The Czech beat former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in the second of two thrilling semi-finals on Thursday.

On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in a rematch of last year’s epic men’s final. Alcaraz is bidding for his second Wimbledon title against Djokovic, who is 16 years older. The Serbian will be bidding for his eighth Wimbledon crown.

Wimbledon intended order of play - Saturday 13 July

CENTRE COURT - 14:00 START

1 Ladies' Singles Final

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31] vs Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [7]

2 Gentlemen's Doubles Final

Max Purcell (AUS) / Jordan Thompson (AUS) [15] vs

Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR)

3 Ladies' Doubles Final

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [4] vs

Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) / Erin Routliffe (NZL) [2]

No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Final

Diede De Groot (NED) [1] vs Aniek Van Koot (NED) [4]

Kim Clijsters (BEL) / Martina Hingis (SUI) vs

Cara Black (ZIM) / Samantha Stosur (AUS) (SL) 2

Bob Bryan (USA) / Mike Bryan (USA) vs

James Blake (USA) / Bruno Soares (BRA) (SD) 3

No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

1 Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

Sam Schroder (NED) / Niels Vink (NED) [1] vs

Andy Lapthorne (GBR) / Guy Sasson (ISR) [2]

Ben Bartram (GBR) / Daniel Caverzaschi (ESP) vs

Takuya Miki (JPN) / Tokito Oda (JPN) [2] 2

COURT 12 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Nenad Zimonjic (SRB) / Barbara Schett (AUT) vs

Todd Woodbridge (AUS) / Rennae Stubbs (AUS) (IX) 1

Jamie Delgado (GBR) / Sebastien Grosjean (FRA) vs

Tommy Haas (GER) / Mark Philippoussis (AUS) (SD) 2

Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR) / Mingge Xu (GBR) [7] vs

Julie Pastikova (CZE) / Julia Stusek (GER) (GD) 3

COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) / Casey Dellacqua (AUS) vs

Johanna Konta (GBR) / CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) (SL) 1

Greg Rusedski (GBR) / Iva Majoli (CRO) vs

Mansour Bahrami (IRI) / Alicia Molik (AUS) (IX)2

Jan Klimas (CZE) / Jan Kumstat (CZE) vs

Maxwell Exsted (USA) / Cooper Woestendick (USA) [7] (BD) 3

Court 4 - 11:00 START

Naoya Honda (JPN) vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (NOR) [2] (BS) 1

Renata Jamrichova (SVK) [1] vs

Vendula Valdmannova (CZE) (GS) 2

Alexander Razeghi (USA) / Max Schoenhaus (GER) vs

Kaylan Bigun (USA) / Jagger Leach (USA) [3] (BD) 3

Court 5 - 11:00 START

Welles Newman (USA) vs Raya Kotseva (USA) (GP) 1

Margaret Sohns (USA) vs Sijia Zhang (CHN) (GP) 2

Hongjin Qi (CHN) vs

Livas Eduardo De Carvalho Damazio (BRA) (BP) 3

Lucas Han (AUS) vs Taiki Takizawa (AUS) (BP) 4

Claudia Chacon (VEN) vs Tori Russell (AUS) (GP) 5

Court 6 - 11:00 START

Daniella Britton (GBR) vs Yeri Hong (KOR) (GP) 1

Haniya Minhas (KSA) vs Liv Zingg (GBR) (GP) 2

Niall Pickerd-Barua (GBR) vs Johann Nagel-Heyer (GER) (BP) 3

Aran Selvaraasan (GBR) vs Demian Agustin Luna (ARG) (BP) 4

Scott Watson (GBR) vs Rafalentino Ali Da Costa (INA) (BP) 5

Court 8 - 11:00 START

Jana Kovackova (CZE) vs Megan Knight (GBR) (GU) 1

Keisija Berzina (LAT) vs Xinran Sun (CHN) (GU) 2

Takahiro Kawaguchi (JPN) vs Stan Put (NED) (BU) 3

Jordan Lee (USA) vs Dongjae Kim (KOR) (BU) 4

Eric Lorimer (GBR) vs Michael Antonius (USA) (BP) 5

Court 14 - 11:00 START

Emerson Jones (AUS) [3] vs Iva Jovic (USA) [6] (GS) 1

Mees Rottgering (NED) vs Theo Papamalamis (FRA) [16] (BS) 2

Emerson Jones (AUS) / Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) [6] vs

Tyra Caterina Grant (USA) / Iva Jovic (USA) [2] (GD)

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Saturday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -12:30 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00 - 20:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

13:15 - 18:30 - Live coverage - BBC One

18:20 - 20:10 - Live coverage - BBC Two

20:10 - 21:10 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two