Jodie Burrage ponders trip to see boyfriend play for the Lions after SW19 exit

Jodie Burrage is contemplating a trip to Australia to cheer on rugby star boyfriend Ben White after fighting back tears following a distressing early Wimbledon exit.

The British wild card began the week with good news when Scotland scrum-half White was a late addition to the British and Irish Lions squad for their series against the Wallabies.

But her joy turned to despair on Tuesday following a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 first-round loss to American Caty McNally on her SW19 comeback.

The 26-year-old, who missed much of last season due to injury, revealed she rolled an ankle at the All England Club just three days before the start of the championship and was visibly upset during an emotional post-match press conference in which she branded her performance “shocking”.

As her attention turns to the hardcourt swing in the United States, Burrage is considering flying out to support long-term partner White.

“It’s a conversation I’m going to have to have with my team,” said Burrage, who is still scheduled to play doubles in south west London this week.

“Maybe considering my ankle and stuff, I might be able to. Obviously Australia is a very easy place to find tennis courts and train, so that’s one thing going for me.

“I’ve been playing so many tournaments. I’ve been going week after week after week, so I do need some time training. That was always the case anyway. So maybe that will be there.”

Toulon player White initially missed out on Lions selection before receiving a call from head coach Andy Farrell due to the injury withdrawal of Wales’ Tomos Williams.

The 27-year-old swiftly joined the squad in Brisbane, having been with the Scotland team in New Zealand – 11 hours ahead of Burrage in the UK.

“I was about to go to sleep, and he called me 10 minutes later and kind of was just looking at me down the phone, like with a grin on his face,” she said.

“I was, just, like, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ I was very, very happy for him to get that call. He’ll do great.

“He’s enjoying being with the Lions and it will be a very fun six weeks for him ahead.”

Burrage, who would have faced five-time grand slam winner Iga Swiatek in round two, defeated McNally at Wimbledon two years ago.

But hampered by the latest of a series of ankle problems, she was unable to repeat the feat on Court 18 and was eliminated by the world number 208 in an hour and four minutes.

“It’s nowhere near 100 per cent,” she said of her ankle. “My level today was shocking compared to how I’ve been playing the last few weeks.

“There’s probably a few things going into that: wanting to do well this week at Wimbledon because I missed it last year, obviously what I just said about what happened on Friday (rolling her ankle), just everything.

“Sometimes you just have a bad day at the office, and sometimes your opponent has a very good one.

“I just wanted more from myself. I know the work that I’ve put in, and I felt like I deserved a better outcome than that.”