‘I got to live my dreams’: Johanna Konta announces retirement from tennis aged 30

The news of the former British No1’s retirement comes after a two years of injury struggles as well as problems with heart palpitations

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 01 December 2021 11:14
(Independent)

Johanna Konta has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 30, saying she lived out her dreams on the tennis court.

In a statement on social media, Konta did not elaborate on why she had chosen to retire. However the news comes after a two years of injury struggles and a bout of coronavirus which forced her to miss Wimbledon and the Olympics, as well as problems with heart palpitations.

The former British No1 said: “My playing career has come to an end, and I am so incredibly grateful for the career that it turned out to be. All the evidence pointed towards me not ‘making’ it in this profession. However my luck materialised in the people that came into my life and impacted my existence in ways that transcended tennis.

“I am so incredibly grateful for these people. You know who you are. Through my own resilience and through the guidance of others, I got to live my dreams. I got to become what I wanted and said as a child. How incredibly fortunate I count myself to be. How grateful I am.”

Konta, who rose to No4 in the world rankings after reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2017, recently revealed her heart palpitations had come and gone over several years.

“I have heart palpitations sometimes – basically my heartbeat quickens for no reason, I feel a little dizzy,” Konta told Tennis Actu TV. “The first time this happened was in Birmingham in 2017, the second time was in Beijing in 2018, the third time was three months ago when I was doing my training block on clay at my home in London.

“I wouldn’t say that there is a massive common denominator, there have been stressful situations and stress-free situations.”

More to follow...

