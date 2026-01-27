Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iva Jovic’s impressive run at the Australian Open, bolstered by playing tips from tennis legend Novak Djokovic, came to an end on Tuesday as she was defeated by top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The 18-year-old American fell 6-3, 6-0 in the quarter-final clash at Melbourne Park.

Despite the loss, Jovic expressed immense gratitude for the guidance she received from the Serbian star, who boasts 24 Grand Slam singles titles, ten of which were secured in Australia.

"Hopefully throughout the year I can keep having more moments with him because it’s been amazing," Jovic remarked, highlighting the invaluable mentorship.

Even with Djokovic’s insights, Jovic faced an insurmountable challenge against the formidable Sabalenka.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic has been giving Jovic advice at this year’s tournament ( REUTERS )

However, the young American has been making significant strides independently, rapidly ascending the WTA rankings.

Having finished 2024 just inside the top 200, predicted rankings released on Tuesday indicated a remarkable climb to No. 20, her highest position yet.

Jovic showed early promise against Sabalenka, particularly in the first set. After falling behind 3-0, she battled back, creating three breakpoint opportunities in the ninth game while trailing 5-3.

Despite her efforts, she ultimately lost the set 6-3, subsequently losing momentum and the second set 6-0.

Reflecting on Djokovic’s playing style, Jovic recalled a comment she attributed to Andre Agassi, praising his ability to adapt and unsettle opponents.

She quoted Agassi comparing Djokovic to "a boxer and the way that he’s going in for punches and then faking them out a little bit. I think the way (Djokovic) approaches the match is very impressive."

Born in California, Jovic is the daughter of a Serbian father and Croatian mother who immigrated to the United States. This marked her debut in a Grand Slam quarter-final, a stage she approached with notable composure.

"I think that I kind of went into the match obviously not knowing too much about how it was going to look like in person, having not really hit with her in the past," Jovic explained, noting it was their first encounter.

"I kind of tried to just bring that middle ground, and I think I have to be able to adapt to the game and what’s necessary for different play styles. I wasn’t able to do that" against Sabalenka.

open image in gallery Aryna Sabalenka had too much for Jovic on Tuesday ( Reuters )

Jovic had previously revealed her conversations with Djokovic during the tournament, with the 38-year-old confirming he was happy to offer feedback to a player with Serbian heritage.

He has continued to provide support, texting her with further tips throughout the rounds. "I don’t even know what day it is anymore!" Jovic quipped.

"So we’ve been in communication, and I feel like we’ve built a little bit of a relationship now, which is amazing, and I wish him all the best for the rest of the tournament."

Looking ahead, Jovic remains optimistic about her future Grand Slam prospects. "It’s the quarter-finals but, you know, ultimately I hope to be in many quarter-finals," she stated. "So I don’t think this win or loss today is going to make or break my career."