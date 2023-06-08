Jump to content

French Open day 12: Karolina Muchova reaches first grand slam final after upset

The story of the 12th day of action from Roland Garros.

Eleanor Crooks
Thursday 08 June 2023 21:57
Karolina Muchova shocked Aryna Sabalenka (Thibault Camus/AP)
Karolina Muchova produced one of the shocks of the French Open by upsetting Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first grand slam final.

Muchova came from 5-2 down in the final set, saving a match point, to win 7-6 (5) 6-7 (5) 7-5 and will take on defending champion Iga Swiatek, who survived her first test, beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2 7-6 (7).

Miyu Kato found Paris redemption in the mixed doubles, winning the title with German Tim Puetz after her disqualification from the women’s doubles.

Quote of the day

Miyu, sitting here today, not crying anymore, I think is a great thing. I think this is a good end to this whole story.

Tim Puetz on partner Miyu Kato's Parisian redemption

Who’s up next?

The men’s finalists will be decided at Roland Garros on Friday.

The blockbuster match comes first up when world number one Carlos Alcaraz meets Novak Djokovic for only the second time in a generational clash for supremacy in the men’s game.

The second encounter, meanwhile, sees Casper Ruud trying to make a second final in two years against Alexander Zverev, whose semi-final here last year against Rafael Nadal ended with him leaving the court in a wheelchair.

