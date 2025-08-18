Former British No 1 announces retirement from tennis: ‘My body has reached the end’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kyle Edmund, the former British No 1 who reached an Australian Open semi-final and a career-high of 14 in the world, has retired from tennis at the age of 30.

Edmund said his body had “finally reached the end point” after struggling with a series of injuries, as well as three knee surgeries, that blighted the end of his career.

The Yorkshireman became just the second British player after Andy Murray since 1978 to reach the Australian Open semi-finals when he did so in 2018, where he lost to Marin Cilic in straight sets having defeated the No 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.

The result was his best at a grand slam tournament, but Edmund was also part of the Great Britain team that won the Davis Cup in 2015 and represented his country at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

After succeeding an injury-hit Murray to become British No 1 and reach 14th in the world rankings in 2018, Edmund started to struggle with his chronic knee problem and he underwent the first of his three surgeries in 2020. It sidelined Edmund for almost two years and signalled the end of his time at the top.

“The last five years have taken a toll with three surgeries and other injuries such as wrist, ab, hip and foot in trying to get better, my body is telling me its finally reached the end point,” Edmund said upon announcing his retirement.

“Looking back I can say I tried my absolute best in my career and my hardest to get back to where I was. There are no regrets whatsoever.

“I have always been quite a determined person and I have no doubt I’ll apply those principles that I learned in my tennis career to whatever I do next and something I’m very excited about.”

open image in gallery Kyle Edmund joins Andy Murray, Jamie Murray, James Ward and captain Leon Smith as Great Britain celebrate winning the Davis Cup ( Getty Images )

Edmund won two ATP Tour singles titles, winning tournaments in Antwerp in 2018 and the 2020 New York Open.

His best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the third round as British No 1 in 2018, where he was extremely unfortunate to run into Novak Djokovic, who was seeded 12th and went on to win the title.

After struggling with injuries, Edmund spent the final years of his career on the lower-level ITF and ATP Challenger circuits and he played the final match of his career in the Nottingham final, losing to Jack Pinnington-Jones.

“I want to congratulate Kyle on a professional career which delivered many outstanding and memorable achievements,” the LTA’s chief executive Scott Lloyd said. “Through his quiet determination and sheer hard work both on and off the court, he reached British No.1, a career-high of No.14 in the world, the last four of the Australian Open and played a key role in our Davis Cup semifinal runs in 2016 and 2019, after also being on the winning team in 2015.

“These represent just a few highlights of his career demonstrating his incredible talent. Everyone at the LTA and the whole British tennis family wishes him the very best in the next chapter of his life.”