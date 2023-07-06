Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Broady outlasted world No 4 Casper Ruud in five sets for a career-best win at Wimbledon, making him the first British male to reach the third round this year.

In trademark gutsy fashion, the 29-year-old had to dig deep to fight back from two sets to one down, but – carried by a buoyant Centre Court crowd – he clinched an excellent 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory in three hours and 27 minutes.

Ruud, 24, has reached the last two French Open finals and was runner-up at the 2022 US Open, yet the Dane had no answers for Broady’s mixture of flamboyance and grit, with this win sending the world No 142 through to the third round for a second year in a row.

Broady might have unofficially been the warm-up event for home fans before Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas later on day four, but he instantly showed this would be no walk in the park for the fourth seed.

A wristy forehand winner on the second point of the contest signalled his intentions and despite going an early break down, the wild card came roaring back. Three double-faults helped Broady get the first set back on serve, but his backhand and flat-hitting were causing all sorts of problems for Ruud. Four games in a row put Broady in control, and he clinched the opener in 46 minutes, with the home crowd fully engaged.

It is no secret that grass is Ruud’s least-favoured surface, but the three-time slam finalist was not about to roll over without a fight. Like in the first set, the Dane broke in the fourth game and this time he consolidated it with a hold. Grit and determination have been synonymous with Broady’s career, though, and Ruud had to come through a nine-minute game, where five sets point were saved, before he levelled on his own debut on Wimbledon’s main stage.

The stakes were high in front of an almost packed-out Centre Court, but Broady was not about to let the pressure stifle his flair, with an attempted tweener highlighting that at the start of the third set. And a full repertoire of shots from the British No 5 was on display when he held to go 4-3 up, with one drop shot perfect for the end-of-tournament highlights reel. His serve let him down, however, as two double-faults allowed Ruud to break before he served out to move two sets to one up.

Broady, 29, was making his Centre Court debut at Wimbledon (Getty Images)

Broady had failed to take two break points during the 10-minute service game that saw Ruud clinch the third set, but he grasped his next opportunity to move 2-0 up at the start of the fourth. It appeared to dent Ruud’s belief, and the physio had to work on his right foot before a 118mph ace forced a deciding set.

World No 142 Broady is no stranger to a five-setter at Wimbledon, winning his two matches at the All England Club in 2022 after going the distance. By contrast, Ruud had only ever won twice here in four appearances, and his radar remained off, with Broady breaking to love in the opening game of the fifth set. A gutsy hold by Broady followed, but better was to follow with another marathon game resulting in a double break, sealed with an overhead smash.

The Stockport left-hander was in his element now and, after another break, a big forehand winner clinched a fifth-set bagel and the greatest victory of Broady’s nine-year professional career.

Reflecting in his on-court interview, Broady said: “I would have liked to have played him back home, but Centre Court, Wimbledon would do.

“When I went to bed last night, I had a think about what I would say if I won, and now I don’t know what to say! It was a pretty terrifying, exhilarating experience coming out at Centre Court on Wimbledon, but it’s been my dream since I was five years old.

“I said to my mum this morning, she doesn’t like watching: ‘I’ve already won £80,000 this week,’ so she can chill out.”

