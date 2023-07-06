Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Andy Murray returns with SW19 on alert for Just Stop Oil protesters
Andy Murray is back for a blockbuster second-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, while the threat of disruption from Just Stop Oil remains after two protests on Wednesday
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play on day 3 at Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2023 enters day four with Andy Murray back to headline Centre Court.
The drama of Wednesday surrounded the Just Stop Oil protests, with three arrests made for aggravated trespass and criminal damage, leading to SW19 heightening security as a result of the confetti and puzzle pieces scattered across Court 18 by the protesters. Murray is due to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in a mouthwatering second-round match, with the pair's history from a famous five-sets match at the 2021 US Open adding extra spice to the second-round match. That contest, which Tsitsipas won, was packed with tension and bad blood after accusations from the Briton that the Greek took bathroom breaks to gain an advantage.
Elsewhere on Thursday, defending women's champion Elena Rybakina is back in action, with the No. 3 seed scheduled to face Alizé Cornet. Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.
The two sides of Novak Djokovic equal Wimbledon perfection
The feverish roar from Novak Djokovic eventually arrived deep into the second set. Jordan Thompson caught the Serbian’s attention with rare consistency from his serve, so routinely bludgeoned toward the champion at over 130mph. But despite 21 aces for the Australian, it is Djokovic’s ability to dance on Centre Court, switching between fire and ice, that makes his game at Wimbledon almost perfect, as proven by this straight-sets (6-3, 7-6, 7-5).
A breeze swept across Centre Court just after 5pm, boosting the hopes of the heavy-hitting Thompson, aiming to end one of the great sporting streaks of the modern era: 29 consecutive wins since 2017, with fortress Centre Court not breached since 2013.
Djokovic, who clinched a 350th grand slam win, joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players in the history to achieve that, has wrestled even the most ardent Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal fans into submission in the exhausting debate surrounding who is the greatest man to ever pick up a racket. Yet the appreciation for this titan shines brighter than ever.
Three arrests made at Wimbledon after Just Stop Oil protests
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage after Just Stop Oil protesters twice disrupted matches at Wimbledon.
The first time, eco-activists threw orange confetti and jigsaw pieces on Court 18, and one of them sat on the ground during a match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro.
Play was briefly delayed while marshals picked up the pieces. The crowd booed, before security officials removed the protesters.
The eco group objects to Wimbledon being sponsored by Barclays bank, which it claims has lent £30 billion to oil and gas companies in the past two years. Fossil fuels are a large emitter of greenhouse gases, causing climate change. The Metropolitan Police said a man and a woman had been taken into custody.
In the second case, play was halted, again on Court 18, when another protester, who like the earlier ones was in a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, threw confetti on the grass, interrupting British number one Katie Boulter’s first-round match. He was led off the court.
A man in this case was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage. Both Boulter and opponent Daria Saville helped clear the court after the protester was escorted away.
Wimbledon order of play and Thursday’s schedule
CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START
L. Broady (GBR) v C. Ruud (NOR) 4
A. Cornet (FRA) v E. Rybakina (KAZ) 3
A. Murray (GBR) v S. Tsitsipas (GRE) 5
No.1 COURT - 13:00 START
A. Zverev (GER) 19 v G. Brouwer (NED)
S. Stephens (USA) v D. Vekic (CRO) 20
J. Pegula (USA) 4 v C. Bucsa (ESP)
For the full order of play, see below:
After the drama of the Just Stop Oil incidents on Wednesday, Andy Murray returns to Centre Court on Thursday
