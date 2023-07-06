✕ Close Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play on day 3 at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2023 enters day four with Andy Murray back to headline Centre Court.

The drama of Wednesday surrounded the Just Stop Oil protests, with three arrests made for aggravated trespass and criminal damage, leading to SW19 heightening security as a result of the confetti and puzzle pieces scattered across Court 18 by the protesters. Murray is due to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in a mouthwatering second-round match, with the pair's history from a famous five-sets match at the 2021 US Open adding extra spice to the second-round match. That contest, which Tsitsipas won, was packed with tension and bad blood after accusations from the Briton that the Greek took bathroom breaks to gain an advantage.

Elsewhere on Thursday, defending women's champion Elena Rybakina is back in action, with the No. 3 seed scheduled to face Alizé Cornet. Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.