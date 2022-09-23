Protester sets his arm on fire during Laver Cup match in London
The incident happened during the clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman.
A protester set fire to his arm during the opening session of this year’s Laver Cup at the O2 in London.
The incident happened during the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman on the first day of the competition.
Tsitsipas clinched the first set 6-2 and during the changeover a man ran on to the court and lit a fire, which briefly set his arm ablaze.
The individual was wearing a t-shirt which read: “End UK Private Jets” and was quickly dragged out of the court after the fire had been extinguished.
After a brief delay, the match, the second of day one, was able to resume.
