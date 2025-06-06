Carlos Alcaraz to defend French Open title in final as Lorenzo Musetti retires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz will defend his French Open title on Sunday after Lorenzo Musetti retired from their semi-final.

Italian Musetti won the first set and was playing some exquisite tennis under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

But the 23-year-old had treatment on his leg during a one-sided third set and called it a day after Alcaraz won nine games in a row with the score 4-6 7-6 (3) 6-0 2-0.

There were echoes of a match here four years ago when Musetti retired against Novak Djokovic at 4-0 down in the fifth, later saying he was not injured but that he quit because he was “not able to win a point”.

Alcaraz, who will bid for a fifth grand slam title on Sunday, said: “It is never great getting through like this.

“Lorenzo is a great player. He has had an incredible clay season. He’s one of the few players who has achieved the semi-finals. I wish him all the best and a quick recovery.

“The first two sets were really tough. I had chances to break his serve in the match and I couldn’t make the most of it.

“He was playing great tennis. When I won the second set, there was relief. In the third I knew what I had to do – pushing him to the limit and trying to be aggressive.

“I was more calm and I could see this more clearly and I could play great tennis.”

An exciting match looked on the cards when at 5-4 Musetti, who had not previously threatened the Alcaraz serve, suddenly broke to take the first set.

Alcaraz served for the second set but the tension he was feeling was palpable as Musetti broke straight back.

However, Alcaraz reset in the tie-break and, although Musetti saved two set points, he dumped a third into the net.

Musetti planted his hand onto his face after a bad miss handed the initiative to Alcaraz, who grabbed the early break in the third.

Suddenly the shackles were off for Alcaraz while Musetti was labouring, winning just five points as the set disappeared over the horizon.

The eighth seed had received treatment on his left leg but was still clearly hindered and when Alcaraz broke for 2-0 in the fourth, he decided he had had enough.