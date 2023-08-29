Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Greek Tennis star Maria Sakkari had something to say about the smell of marijuana wafting through the air on the first day of the US Open.

Sakkari, the No 8 seed in women’s singles at the US Open, was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Spanish world number 71 Rebeka Masarova on Monday. Following her surprise defeat, the tennis player complained to the chair umpire about a particular smell.

“The smell, oh my gosh,” Sakkari said, according to ESPN. “It was weed.”

Marijuana is not allowed within the confines of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, but Sakkari reportedly pointed out that it might have been people at the park directly behind the stadium.

“It wasn’t the smell that affected the score in any way ... Sometimes you smell food, sometimes you smell cigarettes, sometimes you smell weed. I mean, it’s something we cannot control because we’re in an open space,” she added. “There’s a park behind. People can do whatever they want.”

The loss to Masarova is Sakkari’s third consecutive defeat in the first round of a Grand Slam this year. Sakkari broke down in tears after her defeat, adding during a post-game interview that she may need to take a break, according to Tennis World.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, I’m suffering on the court. I’m trying to do everything to improve myself. When I don’t influence the game, it allows my opponents to play well,” Sakkari said. “My opponent? She’s a very good player. She’s a strong girl.”