Marketa Vondrousova has pulled out of her US Open quarter-final against Aryna Sabalenka due to injury, giving the World No 1 a walkover into the next round.

Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion who missed last year’s US Open after undergoing shoulder surgery, had beaten two top-10 players in Jasmine Paolini and the in-form Elena Rybakina to reach the quarter-finals.

Defending champion Sabalenka goes through to play fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals, in a rematch of last year’s US Open final. Pegula earlier defeated Barbora Krejcikova to return to the semi-finals.

Vondrousova’s match against Sabalenka had been scheduled in the first match of the night session on Arthur Ashe Arena. The US Open said a revised schedule for tonight’s session would follow.

Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz were scheduled to play in the second match of the night session, but there is also Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez’s doubles match against top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova to consider.

Vondrousova was seen in tears on the practice courts as she made the decision to withdraw from the match. The 26-year-old Czech has struggled with injuries during her career, particularly after her Wimbledon title in 2023.

open image in gallery Vondrousova had impressed during her run to the quarter-finals ( AP )

Sabalenka remains on course to defend her US Open title and posted on Instagram: “So sorry for Marketa after all she’s been through. She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her.”

Sabalenka added: “Take care of yourself and I hope you can recover quickly”.

