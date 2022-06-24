Rafael Nadal will look to ramp up his Wimbledon preparations this afternoon as he faces Felix Auger-Aliassime at Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

Nadal returned to the grass for the first time in three years on Tuesday and looked sharp is dismissing the three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 in the London exhibition match.

Nadal vs Auger-Aliassime LIVE: Updates from Hurlingham Club

Nadal was a doubt for Wimbledon after admitting to the extent of his foot injuries after winning the French Open earlier this month. The Spaniard is halfway to a calendar grand slam after also winning the Australian Open at the start of the year.

But the 37-year-old sounded positive after opening his grass-court campaign on Tuesday. “For me it is perfect to play a couple of matches here before Wimbledon starts. That helps me to feel at least some competition before Wimbledon.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

When is the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic?

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic takes place betwen 21st - 26th June 202 at Hurlingham Club in London and features present ATP players and former tennis stars, including Nadal, Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexei Popyrin, Hugo Gaston, David Goffin, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

How can I watch?

The action will be live streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Facebook channel and website which can be accessed right here.

Who’s in action today?

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime will get underway at around 2:30pm GMT.