✕ Close Nadal and Djokovic make grass court return in Hurlingham

Follow live scores and updates as Rafael Nadal faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in an exhibition match in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic this afternoon, as the 22-time grand slam champion steps up his Wimbledon preparations. Nadal will take to the court in west London just hours after the main draw for the Championships was made at the All England Club. The Spaniard, who is seeded second for the tournament, was put in the bottom half of the draw and faces Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the opening round.

Nadal received a harder draw than top seed Novak Djokovic and could actually face today’s opponent Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals. The Canadian, who is seeded sixth, was handed one of the tougher opening matches against the unseeded but dangerous serve-and-volley player Maxime Cressy, while Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas also landed in their half of the draw.

Nadal returned to grass for the first time in three years on Wednesday as he took down Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3. The 37-year-old looked sharp in dismissing the three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka and showed no signs of the foot problems that put his participation at Wimbledon in doubt. Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, will look to improve after he was thrashed by Novak Djokovic in the other match of the day. Nadal was pushed to five sets by Auger-Aliassime in their last meeting at the French Open last month.

Follow for live scores and updates from Hurlingham Club: