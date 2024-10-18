Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic start time: When is Six Kings Slam match and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet for the final time at the Six Kings Slam, a new exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.

Nadal, who won 22 grand slams, will be retiring after the Davis Cup next month but he will play his great rival Djokovic, the winner of 24 grand slam, in the third-place match in Riyadh.

Nadal and Djokovic have faced each other a record 60 times, with the Serbian winning 31 and the Spaniard 29. Their most recent meeting came at the Paris Olympics, won by Djokovic as he went on to win Olympics.

Also on Saturday, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will meet in the final, with a prize of £4.5m on the line. Alcaraz defeated Nadal and Sinner took down Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic start time

Nadal will face Djokovic at around 5pm BST on Saturday 19 October.

It will be followed by the final between Alcaraz and Sinner, starting from 7pm.

What is the format?

As it’s a non-ATP-sanctioned event, players will not earn any ranking points. Each of the six participants is guaranteed a minimum prize of $1.5m (£1.15m), though, with the winner will taking home the largest prize in tennis history: $6m (£4.59m).

Six Kings Slam Schedule

16 October: Jannik Sinner def. Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz def. Holger Rune

17 October: Jannik Sinner def. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz def. Rafael Nadal

19 October: 5pm: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic; 7pm: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner

How can I watch it?

The competition will be streamed live on DAZN for free.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.