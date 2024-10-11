Novak Djokovic praises Rafael Nadal’s ‘greatest achievement’ in emotional tribute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Rafael Nadal as his great rival confirmed his retirement from tennis at the end of the season.

Djokovic and Nadal met a record 60 times across almost two decades in one of the greatest rivalries of the modern era.

The 38-year-old Nadal will retire from tennis after the Davis Cup finals in Malaga, Spain next month and Djokovic said he will be there to pay his respects even though Serbia have not qualified.

In a post on social media, Djokovic, 37, wrote: “One post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport.

“You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that’s probably the greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades.”

It was not until 2023 that Djokovic overtook Nadal in the grand slam race after the Spaniard won his 22nd grand slam title at the French Open in 2022.

Djokovic has since increased his tally to 24, as he thanked Nadal for “pushing me to the very limit”.

Djokovic beat Nadal in the second round of the Paris Olympics in August in what was their 60th and final match.

It was Djokovic’s 31st win over Nadal, with the Spaniard finishing the head-to-head with 29 wins.

“Your legacy will live forever,” Djokovic continued. “Only you know what you had to endure to become an icon of tennis and sport in general.

“Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player.

open image in gallery Djokovic and Nadal last met at the Paris Olympics in 2024 ( Getty Images )

“Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you the best possible farewell in Malaga with the Davis Cup team of Spain. I will be there in person to pay respect to your stellar career.”

Earlier, Roger Federer admitted he “hoped this day would never come” after Nadal announced his retirement.

Swiss legend Federer, who won 20 grand slams, played Nadal 40 times throughout a legendary rivalry at the top of men’s tennis.

Nadal led their head-to-head record 24-16. Federer retired at the Laver Cup two years ago, playing doubles alongside Nadal in his final match.

The pair faced off nine times in the final of grand slams – Nadal leading that record 6-3 – and the 2008 Wimbledon final between the pair is regarded by some as the greatest tennis match ever played.

“What a career, Rafa” Federer said, in response to Nadal’s retirement video on Instagram.

“I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love.

“It’s been an absolute honour!”