Rafael Nadal confirms retirement from tennis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has confirmed his retirement from the sport later this year, meaning he will end his career as a 22-time grand slam champion and one of the greatest players of all time.

Nadal released a video on social media stating that November’s Davis Cup finals on home soil in Malaga would be his final tournament as he prepares to bow out from tennis after almost 20 years at the top.

The Spaniard is widely-regarded as the greatest clay-court player of all time, having won a record 14 French Open titles, racking up 63 tournament victories on the surface and notching an incredible 81 consecutive wins on clay at one stage. He also became the youngest man to win the career grand slam when he completed the remarkable accomplishment at the 2010 US Open.

He spent 209 weeks ranked as world No 1 and, alongside long-time rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, formed a ‘big three’ that dominated tennis for more than a decade, heralding one of the most popular eras in the sport’s history.

He has battled injury over the past two years, with plenty of speculation that he would hang up his racket this year, and the 38-year-old has now confirmed the rumours.

In a statement, he said: “I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make.

“But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.

“But I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I’ve come full circle, since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Seville in 2004.

“I feel super, super lucky for all the things I’ve been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport: my long-time colleagues, especially my great rivals. I have spent many, many hours with them, and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.

“And finally, you, the fans. I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel. You have given me the energy I have needed at every moment. Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true.

“I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon.”

open image in gallery Rafael Nadal won his first French Open title in 2005 ( AP2005 )

open image in gallery He then claimed his 14th Roland Garros triumph in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Nadal’s final appearance as a professional tennis player will, fittingly, come at the Davis Cup finals, which begin on 19 November. He has won the tournament four times before and has been included in a five-man Spain squad alongside Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers. Spain face Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Nadal and Alcaraz will team up for the second time this season after playing doubles at the Paris Olympics at Roland Garros earlier in the summer, where they emotionally reached the quarter-finals, while he also lost to Novak Djokovic in the Paris singles. The veteran was trying to win his third Olympic medal, having claimed singles gold in Beijing in 2008 and doubles gold alongside Marc Lopez at Rio 2016.

After the defeat alongside Alcaraz at Paris 2024, Nadal said: “It was disappointing to not bring back a medal for Spain but that’s it. I tried my best in every single minute that I was on court, but it was not enough to achieve our goals.

“If that’s the last time, it’s an unforgettable feeling and emotions. They give me the love and the support every single second that I have been on court. It’s super, super special to feel that in particular in this place. At this stage of my career, I play for feelings, I play for emotions more than for results.

More to follow...