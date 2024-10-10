Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Roger Federer admitted he “hoped this day would never come” after his greatest rival Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from tennis.

Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, confirmed on Thursday that he will retire after the season-ending Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month.

Swiss legend Federer, who won 20 Grand Slams, played Nadal 40 times throughout a legendary rivalry at the top of men’s tennis, with Nadal leading their head-to-head record 24-16. Federer retired at the Laver Cup two years ago, playing doubles alongside Nadal in his final match.

The pair faced off nine times in the final of Grand Slams – Nadal leading that record 6-3 – and the 2008 Wimbledon final between the pair is regarded by some as the greatest tennis match ever played.

“What a career, Rafa” Federer said, in response to Nadal’s retirement video on Instagram.

“I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love.

“It’s been an absolute honour!”

The Spaniard is widely-regarded as the greatest clay-court player of all time, having won a record 14 French Open titles, racking up 63 tournament victories on the surface and notching an incredible 81 consecutive wins on clay at one stage. He also became the youngest man to win the career grand slam when he completed the remarkable accomplishment at the 2010 US Open.

He spent 209 weeks ranked as world No 1 and, alongside long-time rivals Federer and Novak Djokovic, formed a ‘big three’ that dominated tennis for more than a decade, heralding one of the most popular eras in the sport’s history.

open image in gallery Rafael Nadal (right) with the Wimbledon trophy after his famous 2008 victory over Roger Federer (Sean Dempsey/PA) ( PA Archive )

He has battled injury over the past two years, with plenty of speculation that he would hang up his racket this year, and the 38-year-old has now confirmed the rumours.

In a statement, he said: “I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make.

“But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.

open image in gallery Federer and Nadal were both emotional after the Swiss’ last match in 2022 ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“But I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I’ve come full circle, since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Seville in 2004.

“I feel super, super lucky for all the things I’ve been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport: my long-time colleagues, especially my great rivals. I have spent many, many hours with them, and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.

“And finally, you, the fans. I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel. You have given me the energy I have needed at every moment. Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true.

“I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon.”