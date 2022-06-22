Nadal vs Wawrinka live stream: How to watch Hurlingham match online today

Rafael Nadal returns to the grass court for the first time in three years this afternoon with an exhibition match against Stan Wawrinka at Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

Nadal was a major doubt for Wimbledon after foot problems following his French Open victory in Paris, but it is hard to believe that he would choose to return to grass unless he believes he has a genuine chance of winning at the All England Club later this month. The 36-year-old has already triumphed at the Australian and French Opens and is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam in 2022 and may be using the exhibition match at Hurlingham to prepare for the next major of the year.

Novak Djokovic is also in action as he takes on World no. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic has not played any matches since losing to Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals and will be looking to prepare for Wimbledon by participating in two exhibition matches at Hurlingham.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

When is the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic?

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic takes place betwen 21st - 26th June 202 at Hurlingham Club in London and features present ATP players and former tennis stars, including Nadal, Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexei Popyrin, Hugo Gaston, David Goffin, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

How can I watch?

The action will be live streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Facebook channel and website which can be accessed right here.

Who’s in action today?

Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime with the action kicking off around 2:30pm GMT.