‘I do what I want’: Nick Kyrgios explains choice to wear red Air Jordan trainers at Wimbledon
The Australian defeated Brandon Nakashima on Centre Court to reach the quarter-finals at SW1
Nick Kyrgios insisted “I do what I want” after being quizzed over why he wore red and white trainers on Centre Court at Wimbledon.
The Australian edged out Brandon Nakashima in five sets to reach the quarter-finals for the second time in his career and the first time since 2014.
And the 27-year-old walked on and off Centre Court while wearing a pair of Air Jordan trainers that contravened the All England Club’s strict all-white attire policy.
Wimbledon rules state: “Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround. White does not include off-white or cream.”
When asked why he opted to not wear all-white attire, Kyrgios explained: “Because I do what I want.”
“No, I’m not above the rules,” he added. “I just like wearing my Jordans. I’ll wear some Triple Whites tomorrow.
“Even after Wimbledon, no one else really walks with Jordans on the court. I don’t moan [about criticism]. I love it.
“More attention for me. What’s that’s saying? Any publicity is good publicity, right?”
The All England Club confirmed it had abandoned its rule to show solidarity with Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.
Poland’s Iga Świątek wore a blue and yellow ribbon on her cap while Ukrainian players Lesia Tsurenko and Anhelina Kalinina also wore ribbons to show support.
