Nick Kyrgios stuns Australian Open crowd with reaction shot in battle against Daniil Medvedev
It was an impressive performance from the Australian despite defeat
Nick Kyrgios entertained the Australian Open crowd at Melbourne Park on Thursday with an array of exhibition shots including one extraordinary reaction volley at the net which raised the roof.
Home favourite Kyrgios eventually fell to a four-set defeat by Daniil Medvedev, losing 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, but not before putting on a show for the partisan crowd.
At one moment he reacted sharply to a powerful shot at the net to win the point with an on-the-run volley, before charging around the arena in celebration. Kyrgios also pulled off a hot-dog shot through the legs in another point which he went on to win, and produced several powerful winners from the baseline.
It was an impressive performance from the Australian and even more impressive from his Russian opponent, who fought through Kyrgios’s showboating and the passionate home fans to clinch a place in the third round.
Elsewhere Emma Raducanu fell to a three-set defeat by Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic after battling a hand injury, while Andy Murray lost to Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies