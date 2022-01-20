Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Latest updates from Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel
After his gruelling and typically spirited five-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili, Murray has benefitted from what should in theory be a much kinder draw. His Japanese opponent is ranked 120th in the world and was easily dispatched by Murray in the pair’s only previous meeting back in 2016. Of course, Murray’s body is far more fragile now but, despite spending almost five hours on court on Tuesday, he insisted he was ready to make a deep run at this year’s tournament.
“It’s amazing to be back,” he said. “It’s been a tough three, four years. I have put a lot of work to be back here and I have played on this court many times and the atmosphere has been incredible.... I would love to have a deep run here if possible. It’s something I have not had at one of the slams since I came back from the injury and it is something that motivates me.”
Elsewhere in the men’s draw, the most raucous atmosphere in Melbourne will be reserved for the pulsating contest between crowd favourite Nick Kyrgios and the tournament favourite Daniil Medvedev, which gets underway at around 8am on Rod Laver Arena. Follow all the latest updates below:
Australian Open 2022: Murray 1-2 Daniel* - Daniel breaks
Good from Murray, working the angle on the next point before hitting the forehand winner into the space down the line.
Murray then drags a forehand wide after the latest lengthy rally between the pair - both are striking their groundstrokes well from the baseline to start this match.
Oh, and what a shot from Daniel. Under pressure from Murray, he produces a backhand slice from deep in his corner, past Murray and onto the baseline.
It brings up another break point. Murray smashes down the serve out wide - and Daniel’s return almost hits the umpire!
Daniel outlasts Murray again to set up his third break point opportunity - and Daniel then changes up the pace of the rally to hit a backhand winner to finally win the game and claim a break of serve.
The game must have been 14 or 15 minutes long.
Australian Open 2022: Murray 1-1 Daniel*
Impressive power from Daniel, who edges his way into the point before unloading on a forehand winner down the line.
Another lengthy rally breaks out and Murray tries to change it up with a drop shot. Daniel is able to reach it but his reply just clears the baseline.
Daniel is certainly having the better of the baseline rallies and Murray nets as his opponent maintains the pressure. A strong serve out wide takes Murray back to 30-30 before an ace down the middle sets up game point.
Daniel somehow keeps Murray’s next serve in play, before gaining control in the next rally and forcing the error from Murray to bring deuce.
A double fault from Murray hands Daniel the first break point of the match but he fires down two good serves down the middle of the T to get out of trouble.
Murray goes for the forehand winner to the corner that just drifts wide, but a cut forehand down the line gets him back to game point. Murray then looks to play short with another drop shot but Daniel is able to reach it - and we go on.
Australian Open 2022: *Murray 1-1 Daniel
A big serve up the middle from Daniel, clipping the line for his first ace of the match, moves him to 30-0 early.
Murray can’t keep his next serve in play either and he sends a backhand into the net on the next point as Daniel holds to love.
Australian Open 2022: Murray 1-0 Daniel*
A thunderous serve from Murray down the middle wins the opening point - which is greeted, annoyingly, by a chorus of ‘SIUUUs’.
He backs that up with another strong return that Daniel can’t keep in play, before producing a brilliant backhand pass to win a lengthy rally after Daniel had rushed to the net.
Daniel replies with a forehand smacked down the line as Murray looked to increase the tempo, but another good first serve out wide seals the opening hold for Murray.
Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel
The players are out on court at the John Cain Arena. Taro Daniel is the world No 120 and progressed to the main draw here as a qualifier. The Japanese 28-year-old has faced Murray once before, with Murray winning 6-1 6-3 6-1 in a Davis Cup match in 2016.
Here we go, then. Murray won the toss and will serve first.
Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel
Murray is heading to the John Cain Arena as we speak so we are probably five or so minutes from the 34-year-old taking to the court against Taro Daniel.
Elsewhere in the men’s draw, Stefanos Tsitsipas is 3-0 up in the third set against Sebastian Baez after the Argentine levelled the scores by winning a second-set tiebreak.
Felix Auger-Aliassime is also going through a bit of an epic against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. It’s 1-1 on sets midway through the third after the first couple were split on tiebreaks.
No 5 seed Andrey Rublev is through after a dominant 6-4 6-2 6-0 win over Ricardas Berankis, while Taylor Fritz defeated American compatriot Francis Tiafoe in straight sets.
Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel
There have already been a couple of big shocks in the women’s draw on day four of the Australian Open.
The No 3 seed Garbine Muguruza is out after a 6-3 6-3 defeat to Alize Cornet while No 6 seed Anett Kontaveit lose 6-2 6-4 to Clara Tauson.
Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are safely through to the third round.
Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel
There has already been some good news for British players this morning, with Dan Evans already through to the third round.
The No 24 seed benefitted from a walkover against Arthur Rinderknech and will now play the winner of the match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Heather Watson is out, though, after a straight sets defeat to Tamara Zidansek. The No 29 seed won a first-set tiebreak on her way to securing a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory.
Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel
Murray’s match is scheduled last up on the John Cain Arena - the same scene as his first round win over Basilashvili - and he is expected to take to the court at 6:30am GMT.
The previous match at John Cain has just come to an end, with No 12 seed Elena Rybakina having to retire from her match against Shuai Zhang.
Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel
Murray’s victory over Basilashvili was fought over four hours, but the 34-year-old is hoping for smoother progress into the third round this morning.
Murray gave some interesting comments ahead of his second round match on how he and his team are looking to close out matches quicker, something he is yet to do since returning to the grand slams.
“Obviously, in some of the matches that I have played I wouldn’t expect, even if I was playing at my peak, necessarily to win in straight sets,” Murray said.
“A match like (Basilashvili) against someone who is in the 20s in the world, it’s always going to be difficult. But obviously it would be nice to have some quicker ones.
“That’s where I have had this discussion with my team and we were talking about trying to shorten matches and ways to play quicker points.
“It’s difficult to get the balance because if, right now, I’m playing 20 in the world level tennis then, if I’m playing anyone that’s in the top 50, those matches are going to be very, very competitive and difficult to win.
“If you start trying to play a different style of tennis and try to shorten points and everything, and you maybe make a few more mistakes or maybe don’t break serve as much, that also can prolong matches, as well.
“Playing my game style but playing it at a higher level, I think will give me the best chance of shortening matches.
“When I look back at a lot of my matches in 2015, 2016, I was quite efficient and clinical, when I had opportunities and when I was ahead of guys, I’d finish them off quickly.
“Right now, because I’m not quite playing at that level, the matches are maybe a little bit tighter. So, hopefully, if I can continue to improve my level, I’ll be able to shorten some of the matches.”
