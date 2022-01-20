✕ Close Fans appear to boo Andy Murray at Australian Open

Follow all the action as Andy Murray faces Taro Daniel in the second round of the Australian Open.

After his gruelling and typically spirited five-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili, Murray has benefitted from what should in theory be a much kinder draw. His Japanese opponent is ranked 120th in the world and was easily dispatched by Murray in the pair’s only previous meeting back in 2016. Of course, Murray’s body is far more fragile now but, despite spending almost five hours on court on Tuesday, he insisted he was ready to make a deep run at this year’s tournament.

“It’s amazing to be back,” he said. “It’s been a tough three, four years. I have put a lot of work to be back here and I have played on this court many times and the atmosphere has been incredible.... I would love to have a deep run here if possible. It’s something I have not had at one of the slams since I came back from the injury and it is something that motivates me.”

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, the most raucous atmosphere in Melbourne will be reserved for the pulsating contest between crowd favourite Nick Kyrgios and the tournament favourite Daniil Medvedev, which gets underway at around 8am on Rod Laver Arena. Follow all the latest updates below: