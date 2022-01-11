Nick Kyrgios admits he is “embarrassed” to be an Australian athlete after the Novak Djokovic visa debacle.

The controversial Australian player is currently isolating after testing positive for Covid, which forced him to withdraw from the Sydney Tennis Classic.

And Kyrgios has hit out at the media over the controversy surrounding Djokovic’s visa and vaccination exemption, while conceding he is “embarrassed” by the whole affair.

“We know that the media like to create s***-storms, with my story and everything going on with Novak,” said Kyrgios, who has tumbled down the world rankings to No 114. “I feel quite embarrassed as an Australian athlete who’s seen what this guy has done for us and for the sport.

“I just don’t think it’s right how we’re handling it, but the media loves to do that, loves to divide.”

Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks to the media during the ATP Cup in Sydney (AFP)

Despite his recent positive Covid test jeopardising his involvement at Melbourne Park next week, Kyrgios feels optimistic about playing the first Grand Slam of the year.

While he is aware of the competition at home after slipping to sixth among the Australians in the ATP rankings, behind Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson and John Millman.

“I actually don’t feel too bad at the moment and I’m taking all necessary precautions,” he said. “Obviously not ideal a week out of the Aus Open, but I’m going to do everything in my power to feel OK and get out there and hopefully give you all a show.

“I just don’t want this to take away from the Australian summer of tennis. We’ve had a lot of great results, a lot of other Aussies are doing really well.”