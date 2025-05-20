We couldn’t get more out of that – Novak Djokovic explains Andy Murray break-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic says he and Andy Murray felt they “couldn’t get more” out of their short-lived partnership.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion parted ways with former opponent Murray last week following six months working together.

Djokovic, who is in no rush to appoint a new coach, has entered the Geneva Open as a wildcard as he builds towards the French Open, which begins on Sunday.

“We felt like we couldn’t get more out of that partnership on the court, and that’s all there is to it,” the Serbian said of his spell working with Murray, according to BBC Sport.

“My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person.

“I think he has a brilliant tennis IQ, he has a very rare mind of a champion that obviously has achieved what he has achieved, and he sees the game incredibly well.”

World number six Djokovic is set for a second-round meeting with Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics – who sits 134th in the ATP rankings – on Wednesday in the clay-court tournament in Switzerland.

“At the moment, I’m not in need of a coach,” added the 37-year-old, who is yet to win a match on clay this year.